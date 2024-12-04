Relive a Festive Tradition in a New Documentary from Twin Cities PBS: "Remember the Magic: A Look Back at the Dayton's Holiday Shows"

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than half a century, the holiday season in Minnesota wasn't complete without a visit to Dayton's 8th floor auditorium, where magical storybooks came to life through artistry, imagination and wonder. Twin Cities PBS (TPT) invites viewers to journey back in time with "Remember the Magic: A Look Back at the Dayton's Holiday Shows," a nostalgic documentary celebrating one of the most extraordinary holiday traditions in Minnesota history.

Premiering on Tuesday, December 17, the film offers a heartfelt retrospective on the decades-long legacy of the Dayton's holiday shows, beloved by generations. From hand-crafted animatronics and elaborately decorated store windows to visits with Santa Claus, the shows transformed the 8th floor into a wonderland that drew millions of visitors over the years.

The film also provides a rare glimpse behind the curtain, exploring the artistry and innovation of the creative "magicians" who made these productions possible. Interviews with artists, rare archival footage and personal reflections from lifelong fans reveal the magic and meticulous craft behind this treasured tradition. The documentary also highlights contemporary efforts to restore and preserve the animatronics, breathing new life into the cherished figures that enchanted Minnesotans for decades.

"Dayton's holiday shows were a masterpiece of imagination and tradition that brought the community together," said Executive Producer Daniel Bergin. "This documentary is both a celebration of those memories and a tribute to the magic makers who inspired so many with their creativity and dedication."

As Constance Crawford, who worked on the Dayton's shows for over 40 years, poignantly states in the film, "You don't erase something this dear to people's heart." The legacy of Dayton's lives on in the memories of those who experienced its marvels firsthand—and now, through "Remember the Magic," a new generation can rediscover its timeless charm.

"Remember the Magic" premieres on TPT 2 and the PBS App on December 17. For more information, visit the "Remember the Magic" show page.

