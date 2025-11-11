"RELISH" CHARTS A NEW COURSE AFTER A CELEBRATED YEAR OF NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Following an award-winning season, the beloved food-and-culture series from Twin Cities PBS expands national distribution, prepares for a host transition and develops a new limited series for 2026.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exciting year of national recognition—including a 2025 James Beard Media Award for Visual Media/Lifestyle and a nomination for a Daytime Emmy® Award—"Relish," the acclaimed food-and-culture series from Twin Cities PBS, is charting a new course.

This fall and winter, Seasons 5 and 6 of "Relish" will be distributed nationally through American Public Television (APT), bringing TPT's signature blend of storytelling and culinary connection to audiences across the country.

Hosted by Minnesota chef and restaurateur Yia Vang, "Relish" has become one of TPT's most beloved original series—an exploration of how food shapes identity, belonging and community. Through stories of local chefs, home cooks and food makers, the show celebrates heritage, human connection and the joy of gathering around the table.

As "Relish" continues to evolve, TPT also announces that Chef Yia Vang will step away as host following the close of Season 6. Since 2019, Yia has infused the series with his generosity, creativity and storytelling spirit. His impact on "Relish"—and on audiences both locally and nationally—has been immeasurable.

"'Relish' embodies what public media does best: uplifting authentic stories, building connections and celebrating diversity through the power of food," said Nick Kereakos, TPT's Chief Content Officer. "We're deeply grateful to Yia for his contributions and excited to build on this incredible foundation as we look ahead to an exciting future for the show."

TPT will soon begin a search for the next host of "Relish," ushering in a new chapter for the award-winning series. While that search is underway, the production team is also developing a limited "Relish" series for 2026, featuring a mix of favorite chefs and food makers from past seasons alongside new voices from across Minnesota's culinary landscape.

All six seasons of "Relish" are available to stream on the PBS App, TPT.org/Relish and the Twin Cities PBS YouTube channel.

