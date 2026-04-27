ReloQuest Earns Top Honors as Best OTA / Online Accommodation Booking Platform at The Shortyz 2026

WESTON, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest, a leading global platform for extended-stay and corporate accommodation booking, has been awarded "Best OTA / Online Accommodation Booking Platform" at the Shortyz 2026 Awards, one of the industry's most respected honors recognizing excellence in short-term rental and travel technology.

Presented by ShortTermRentalz, The Shortyz celebrate companies that are shaping the future of accommodation. This year's recognition highlights ReloQuest's sustained leadership in delivering a more efficient, transparent, and scalable approach to extended-stay booking worldwide.

ReloQuest's win reinforces its position as a category-defining platform in global accommodation booking, extending beyond traditional corporate housing. By combining a global supply network with purpose-built technology, ReloQuest brings OTA-level simplicity to a historically fragmented category, reshaping how accommodation programs are executed at scale and delivering the visibility organizations need to operate with greater speed, control, and confidence.

"This recognition reflects the standard we've built and continue to raise," said Darin Karp, CEO of ReloQuest. "From the beginning, our focus has been on setting a new benchmark for how accommodations are sourced and managed globally, one built on visibility, control, and a better experience for both organizations and their employees."

The award recognizes ReloQuest's ability to simplify the entire booking lifecycle while supporting the scale and flexibility required by global housing programs. Users can search, compare, and book accommodations within a single, unified platform, reducing friction, accelerating decision-making, and improving overall program performance.

It also reflects a strong focus on usability for both bookers and providers, with accommodations presented in a consistent, easy-to-navigate format that drives better outcomes.

ReloQuest's continued recognition reflects its impact on customer satisfaction and program efficiency, helping organizations achieve greater visibility, faster sourcing timelines, and more consistent traveler experiences worldwide.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is redefining how accommodations are sourced and managed through technology, delivering a seamless, modern platform for global housing needs. By enabling users to search, compare, and book in one place, ReloQuest helps organizations move faster, make better decisions, and operate more efficiently.

The platform delivers the #1 rated traveler experience, helps companies achieve savings of up to 37%, and provides 24/7/365 support, all while ensuring every booking remains aligned with company policy from the start.

By combining innovation with operational excellence, ReloQuest gives organizations the transparency, control, and confidence needed to support their employees at scale.

Contact:

Richard Hanna

(855) 735-6778

[email protected]

SOURCE ReloQuest