ReloQuest Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Client Trust

WESTON, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest , a leading platform transforming the corporate housing experience, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 compliance, a significant milestone that underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, system reliability, and operational integrity.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is an independent auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It evaluates how organizations manage customer data based on five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance demonstrates that ReloQuest has implemented rigorous controls and processes to safeguard sensitive information and ensure consistent, reliable performance across its platform.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces what our clients expect from ReloQuest," said Darin Karp, Founder and CEO. "We've built this company with a focus on discipline, transparency, and operational excellence from day one. This certification is a direct reflection of that."

For clients, this milestone delivers tangible benefits:

Enhanced data protection through strict access controls and continuous monitoring

through strict access controls and continuous monitoring Greater reliability with systems designed for performance and uptime

with systems designed for performance and uptime Reduced risk and compliance burden , particularly for enterprise organizations

, particularly for enterprise organizations Faster procurement and onboarding, with pre-validated security standards

As organizations place increasing emphasis on vendor security and compliance, SOC 2 has become a critical benchmark. Companies that are not SOC 2 compliant may introduce unnecessary risk, longer evaluation cycles, and additional oversight requirements.

By achieving this certification, ReloQuest strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking a secure, scalable, and forward-thinking corporate housing and serviced apartment solution.

"This certification isn't a shift for us, it's validation," said Darin Karp "At ReloQuest, we believe security, reliability, and trust should be built into the foundation of how a company operates. We're committed to continuing to raise that standard, for our clients and for the industry."

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is redefining the corporate housing experience through technology, delivering a seamless, modern platform for managing corporate housing needs. By making booking simple, allowing users to search, compare, and book in one place, ReloQuest empowers organizations to move faster and operate more efficiently.

The platform delivers the #1 rated traveler experience, helps companies save up to 37%, and provides 24/7/365 support, all while ensuring every booking stays within policy from the start. By combining innovation with operational excellence, ReloQuest enables organizations to support their employees with transparency, control, and confidence.

Media Contact:

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(855) 735-6778

SOURCE ReloQuest