RELY HOME NAMES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Mandy Dowson hired to oversee operations and growth at Choice Home Warranty, Home Warranty of America, The Home Service Club, and Lineguard

EDISON, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rely Home, Inc., a leading nationwide home warranty provider, today named Mandy Dowson as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Dowson brings more than two decades of executive-level experience in large-scale organizational management, business transformation, and customer excellence to Rely Home. In this role, she will oversee business operations and provide strategic guidance to help advance the rapid expansion of the Rely Home brands, including Choice Home Warranty, Home Warranty of America, The Home Service Club and Lineguard Solutions.

"Mandy is a proven operator with a strong track record of guiding sizable organizations through strategic transformation while building high-performing teams," said Jim Mostofi, Chief Executive Officer of Rely Home. "She brings a hands-on approach to driving superior customer experience and improving workflows which will be instrumental as we continue expanding Rely Home on our mission to make home ownership simple and affordable."

Before joining the Rely Home team, Dowson recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Continental Battery Systems. In her role, she helped lead a $1 billion business spanning more than 200 branch locations and 1,000 employees by driving profitability initiatives across the organization, introducing stronger reporting and accountability processes, and working closely with leadership teams to improve branch and customer performance. Dowson previously held several leadership roles at Jenny Craig, including Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Operating Officer, where she oversaw more than $325 million in global revenue and operations across four countries.

"I'm excited to join Rely Home at a time when homeowners are looking for straightforward, reliable ways to manage unexpected repairs and costs," said Mandy Dowson, Chief Operating Officer of Rely Home. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building stronger reporting and accountability processes while creating systems that better support both customers and employees. Rely Home has built a strong reputation by putting customers first, and I look forward to working alongside Jim and the team to continue to drive growth at the company."

Earlier in her career, Dowson held several leadership roles at Trinity Services Group, including SVP of Commissary Operations and SVP of Continuous Improvement. She also spent nearly a decade in consulting roles at Conway MacKenzie, and Plante Moran, where she led acquisition integrations, operational transformation initiatives, and profitability improvement programs across multiple industries. Dowson holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management from the University of Nebraska.

ABOUT RELY HOME

Rely Home is the fastest growing home warranty provider in the U.S. offering customer policies through Direct-to-Consumer and Real Estate channels. The Company disrupted the industry with a technology enabled platform that makes providing comprehensive coverage against the cost of unexpected repairs for all major appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems simpler for homeowners. Rely services customers across all 50 states through a network of independent, affiliated technicians across its brands: Choice Home Warranty, Home Warranty of America, The Home Service Club and Lineguard Solutions. For more information, please visit relyhome.com.

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SOURCE Choice Home Warranty