Choice Home Warranty Named to USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026

National Home Warranty Leader Earns Consumer Trust Distinction Alongside 499 Other Top American Brands

EDISON, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty (CHW), one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, today announced it has been named to USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026. The recognition, produced in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, is based on a nationwide survey of more than 23,000 U.S. consumers and an analysis of more than 760,000 brand reviews, evaluating brands across five dimensions of consumer trust: trust and transparency, reliability, emotional connection, alignment with personal values, and likelihood to purchase.

USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands 2026

Conducted between September and October 2025, the study began with more than 20,000 brands that advertised to U.S. consumers on national television; from that group, more than 4,800 advanced to an in-depth nationwide consumer evaluation. The 500 highest-scoring brands were recognized as USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026. Brands were also screened through media monitoring for legal, ethical, or reputational issues, with any identified brands excluded from the final list.

Founded in 2008 with a mission to make home ownership simple and affordable, CHW offers residential service contracts covering the repair or replacement of major home systems, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and other systems that fail due to normal wear and tear. CHW leads the industry by distributing coverage plans directly to consumers through two primary plan options (Basic and Total) with optional add-ons for items such as pools, septic systems, and well pumps. Homeowners can file a claim 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a simple click or call, and CHW's advanced technology delivers high-quality dedicated customer support that is convenient and affordable.

With CHW's extensive nationwide network of qualified technicians, and highly automated dispatch platform, CHW handles approximately 1 million service events annually. The company has earned more than 100,000 five-star reviews across leading consumer review platforms, including BestCompany, ConsumerAffairs, and Trustpilot, and has been repeatedly recognized as a Best Home Warranty Company by U.S. News & World Report.

"I'm proud that CHW was recognized as one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands. It reflects the commitment that CHW has to our great customers and what our team works toward every day," said Jim Mostofi, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "Our mission is to make home ownership simple and affordable, and we are committed to providing homeowners with the most convenient, reliable, and technology-forward home service experience in the industry."

Choice Home Warranty continues to drive its mission to make home ownership simple and affordable by expanding service capacity, automation and AI, product offerings, and distribution channels to meet growing demand and the changing home warranty market.

About Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty (CHW) is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. Founded in 2008 with a mission to make home ownership simple and affordable, CHW offers residential service contracts that cover the repair or replacement of major home systems, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and other systems that fail due to normal wear and tear. CHW leads the industry by distributing coverage plans directly to consumers through two primary plan options (Basic and Total), serving homeowners, home buyers, home sellers, and real estate professionals across the United States.

The company's advanced technology allows it to deliver high-quality dedicated customer support that is convenient and affordable. CHW has covered more than 2.4 million homes nationwide, earned repeated placement on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and has been named a Best Home Warranty Company by U.S. News & World Report. CHW is a member of the National Home Service Contract Association (NHSCA) and is headquartered at 2147 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817. For more information, visit choicehomewarranty.com.

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SOURCE Choice Home Warranty