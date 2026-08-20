Remark Launches Real-Time Virtual Try-On That Moves as You Move

Garments respond live to the shopper's movement, bringing drape, fit, and body-to-fabric dynamics out of the dressing room and into the online shopping experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark, the AI commerce platform built for the luxury market, today launched a real-time virtual try-on experience that moves as you move. Existing try-on tools either paste a garment onto a static photo or animate stiff simulations that look nothing like real clothing. Remark introduces a new era of "clothing in motion," rendering the actual garment on the shopper's moving body. Turn, and the jacket turns with you. Walk, and the dress moves the way it will on the street.

This technology enables luxury fashion brands to bring the craftsmanship, quality, and design of their garments to life in an immersive, true-to-life try-on experience. Remark works with leading brands like Ariat, J.McLaughlin, and Veronica Beard, plus more than 70 others representing billions of dollars in retail sales.

The solution answers the question that still drives most luxury consumers into stores and too many online orders back to warehouses: how will this actually look on me?

Any room becomes a dressing room

The try-on is accessible directly from product pages, with no app or downloads required. Shoppers click to try on live, and Remark renders the garment on them instantly and keeps rendering as they move, at full HD and real-time frame rates. Shoppers can swap sizes, colors, and complete looks mid-session, and ask Remark's AI advisor for styling guidance in natural conversation, the same way they would ask an associate in a boutique.

Every rendering is built from the brand's own imagery and product data. Brands control how their craftsmanship and point of view appear, down to the drape of the fabric.

Launch partners

Remark's virtual try-on is rolling out across brand shopping experiences through fall 2026. For brand partners, the technology is one piece of a larger shift: carrying what a stylist knows about a client into every digital interaction.

The story

"Virtual try-on has existed for years, and shoppers ignored it because clothes are not stickers and people are not mannequins," said Theo Satloff, CEO and Co-Founder of Remark. "Static tools tell you nothing about how a garment moves. CAD simulations move, but they look like video games. Luxury consumers know the difference. That's why they still go to stores: to see, feel, and understand the quality of what they're buying. We built the first try-on that looks and behaves like real clothing on your real body. That is the moment ecommerce stops asking shoppers to imagine and starts letting them see."

The launch lands against a wave of AI built for commerce automation and support tickets. Remark's commitment is the opposite: that the highest-value AI in luxury must recreate the essential human elements of shopping, guidance, discovery, and confidence, rather than removing them.

To learn more, visit www.remark.ai or follow Remark on LinkedIn.

About Remark

Remark brings the richness of the in-store experience into digital commerce. Its AI solution is more than a shopping agent; it is a storytelling agent trained on the elevated narrative of the world's leading luxury brands. In August 2026, Remark launched its innovative virtual try-on, giving consumers the ability to see "clothing in motion" for the first time. The platform gives luxury and elevated brands conversational guidance, personalized recommendations, and now real-time virtual try-on, while keeping the brand in full control of how its products are presented. Remark works with more than 70 brands representing tens of billions of dollars in retail sales, including Ariat, J.McLaughlin, Veronica Beard, and more. Remark is headquartered in Boston, MA.

SOURCE Remark