REMAX Launches New Program to Connect Agents with Golf-Focused Buyers and Sellers

REMAX Golf Lifestyles is a first-of-its-kind program that provides education for agents to guide buyers and sellers interested in the golf lifestyle

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, today announced the launch of REMAX Golf Lifestyles, a first-of-its-kind program designed to help agents become experts in golf community living to better serve buyers and sellers interested in the golf lifestyle.

REMAX Golf Lifestyles is built on the foundation of Golf Life Navigators, an established platform that has already connected thousands of golf-focused buyers and sellers with communities that match their lifestyle preferences. REMAX recently acquired Golf Life Navigators, combining its specialized expertise with the global scale and reach of the REMAX network.

"Consumers are increasingly choosing a home based on how they want to live, not just where they want to live. Golf real estate is a clear example of that shift," said Chris Lim, REMAX President and Chief Growth Officer. "REMAX Golf Lifestyles provides education to agents, so they understand this in-demand lifestyle. At the same time, buyers and sellers are connected with real estate experts who know the ins and outs of golf communities."

Consumers will be able to search for REMAX Golf Lifestyles-certified agents through the REMAX Golf Lifestyles website and the Golf Life Navigator website, making it easier to find an agent who understands golf community living from club culture to long-term resale value.

"Golf-focused buyers can look for a lot of different things when considering a new community such as number of courses, maintenance schedule, types of restaurants, and other social activities," said Jason Becker, REMAX Vice President of Lifestyles, Co-Founder of Golf Life Navigators and PGA of America Golf Professional. "Now when they find the right community, they can also find a certified REMAX Golf Lifestyles agent to help them make their dream a reality."

Agents can become certified real estate professionals specializing in golf community living by completing the REMAX Golf Lifestyles Agent Certification through REMAX University® and activating an annual membership. The REMAX Golf Lifestyles membership includes:

Education on golf courses and their operations

Knowledge of different golf clubs and communities

Connections to buyers and sellers already interested in golf course living

A professional certificate verifying expertise for clients

REMAX Golf Lifestyles is available to REMAX affiliates in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec). Interested agents can learn more at https://www.remax.com/usa/en/lifestyles/golf. Consumers can visit golflifenavigators.com now to explore communities that match their lifestyle and find a certified REMAX agent.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC