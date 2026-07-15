Home Sales Pick Up in June as Inventory Growth Stays Measured

The June REMAX National Housing Report shows stronger sales activity, modest inventory gains and steady market movement

DENVER, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June brought a stronger pace of home sales across the U.S., while inventory continued to rise at a measured rate. According to the June REMAX National Housing Report, home sales rose 8.9% from May and 7.8% from June 2025. Active inventory also increased, rising 5.0% month over month and 2.5% year over year. At the same time, new listings dipped 1.9% from May but were 2.4% higher than one year earlier, pointing to a market with more movement but not a dramatic shift in supply.

According to the June REMAX National Housing Report, home sales rose an average of 7.8% year over year across the 47 metro areas surveyed.

The June report suggests that buyers and sellers were both active as summer got underway. Median sales price was $460,000, up 2.4% from May and 2.2% from last June. Buyers paid an average of 99% of asking price, the same as May and a year ago. Months' supply of inventory was 2.7, up from May but the same as in June 2025, reinforcing that while options improved in some metros, the market remained competitive in many others.

"June's housing data points to a market with stronger momentum but not a broad supply reset," said Chris Lim, REMAX President and Chief Growth Officer. "Sales picked up, inventory continued to expand and prices remained steady year over year. For consumers, that means local conditions still matter. In a market like this, timing, pricing and strategy can vary significantly from one area to the next, and that's where guidance from a real estate professional can make a meaningful difference."

Additional market indicators include:

Average days on market was 43 days, one day longer than May and two days longer than June 2025.

Median listing price of new listings was $465,000, down 2.1% from May and flat year over year.

Highlights and local market results for June include:

New Listings

In the 47 metro areas surveyed in June 2026, the number of newly listed homes was down an average of 1.9% compared to May 2026 and up 2.4% compared to June 2025. The markets with the biggest increase and decrease in year-over-year new listings percentage were:

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Anchorage, AK 836 667 +25.3 % Des Moines, IA 1,506 1,296 +16.2 % Coeur d'Alene, ID 644 566 +13.8 % Pittsburgh, PA 3,437 3,021 +13.8 % Minneapolis, MN 7,323 6,460 +13.4 %

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Dover, DE 246 329 -25.2 % Tulsa, OK 1,563 1,799 -13.1 % Washington, DC 8,167 9,373 -12.9 % Baltimore, MD 3,828 4,254 -10.0 % San Diego, CA 3,436 3,762 -8.7 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 47 metro areas surveyed in June 2026, the overall number of home sales was up an average of 8.9% compared to May 2026 and up 7.8% compared to June 2025. The markets with the biggest increase and decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were:

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Detroit, MI 5,011 3,973 +26.1 % Miami, FL 7,055 5,616 +25.6 % Anchorage, AK 581 485 +19.8 % Providence, RI 1,572 1,317 +19.4 % Portland, OR 3,085 2,630 +17.3 %

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Birmingham, AL 1,359 1,391 -2.3 % Seattle, WA 4,450 4,461 -0.2 % Houston, TX 8,342 8,317 +0.3 % Dover, DE 212 211 +0.5 % Atlanta, GA 7,361 7,279 +1.1 %

Median Sales Price – Median of 47 metro area prices

In June 2026, the median of all 47 metro area sales prices was $460,000 up 2.4% compared to May 2026 and up 2.2% from June 2025. The markets with the biggest increase and decrease in year-over-year median sales price were:

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Coeur d'Alene, ID $622,500 $550,000 +13.2 % Bozeman, MT $678,000 $630,000 +7.6 % Trenton, NJ $525,000 $492,500 +6.6 % Pittsburgh, PA $290,000 $272,500 +6.4 % Omaha, NE $350,000 $329,995 +6.1 %

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Honolulu, HI $736,850 $780,000 -5.5 % Seattle, WA $742,750 $766,725 -3.1 % Raleigh, NC $450,000 $458,590 -1.9 % Fayetteville, AR $387,000 $392,500 -1.4 % Portland, OR $564,000 $570,000 -1.1 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio – Average of 47 metro area prices

In June 2026, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 47 metro areas in the report was 99%, the same as May 2026 and June 2025. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the highest and lowest close-to-list price ratios were:

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Highest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

Difference* San Francisco, CA 106.7 % 102.4 % +4.3 pp Hartford, CT 105.6 % 105.3 % +0.3 pp New York, NY 102.4 % 101.9 % +0.5 pp Philadelphia, PA 101.4 % 101.2 % +0.2 pp Richmond, VA 101.4 % 101.5 % -0.1 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Lowest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

Difference* Miami, FL 94.0 % 93.7 % +0.3 pp Bozeman, MT 96.7 % 98.0 % -1.2 pp Tampa, FL 97.2 % 96.6 % +0.5 pp Phoenix, AZ 97.3 % 97.1 % +0.2 pp Orlando, FL 97.3 % 97.0 % +0.3 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Days on Market – Average of 47 metro areas

The average days on market for homes sold in June 2026 was 43 up one day compared to May 2026 (42 days) and up two days compared to the average in June 2025 (41 days). Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed. The metro areas with the highest and lowest days on market averages were:

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Highest Days on Market Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change San Antonio, TX 86 79 +8.5 % Miami, FL 77 76 +0.5 % Phoenix, AZ 74 70 +5.6 % Tampa, FL 66 63 +4.4 % Orlando, FL 66 65 +0.1 %

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Lowest Days on Market Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Hartford, CT 15 18 -18.0 % Anchorage, AK 21 26 -19.9 % Richmond, VA 23 29 -21.0 % Cincinnati, OH 24 26 -9.3 % Omaha, NE 24 26 -6.9 %

Months' Supply of Inventory – Average of 47 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in June 2026 was up 5.0% from May 2026 and up 2.5% from June 2025. Based on the rate of home sales in June 2026, the months' supply of inventory was 2.7, up from 2.5 in May 2026 and the same as June 2025. The markets with the highest and lowest months' supply of inventory were:

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Highest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Miami, FL 6.2 7.4 -16.0 % San Antonio, TX 5.5 5.4 +2.8 % Houston, TX 4.6 4.6 +0.7 % Bozeman, MT 4.2 5.8 -27.4 % Atlanta, GA 4.0 4.2 -5.2 %

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Lowest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Albuquerque, NM 1.2 1.4 -17.3 % Philadelphia, PA 1.3 1.2 +5.3 % Trenton, NJ 1.4 1.4 -0.9 % Hartford, CT 1.4 1.0 +43.1 % Tulsa, OK 1.4 1.8 -19.1 %

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Report Details

The REMAX National Housing Report (NHR) is distributed mid-month. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 47 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. Common differences between the NHR and other sources are typically due to a difference in the definition of the market area, annualization, and/or a difference in metric definition or aggregation calculation.

Definitions

Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months' Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Constellation. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC