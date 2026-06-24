Rembrandt Charms Launches "Charms That Give Back" Program to Support Meaningful Causes

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Rembrandt Charms

Jun 24, 2026, 08:46 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms is proud to announce the launch of its Charms That Give Back program, a philanthropic initiative that connects meaningful jewelry with meaningful impact. Through the program, a portion of proceeds from select charms will be donated to charitable organizations supporting causes that improve lives, strengthen communities, and inspire hope. The collection includes charms benefiting organizations focused on cancer research, children's health, military and first responder families, adaptive sports, autism advocacy, animal welfare, hunger relief, Alzheimer's research, disaster relief, and many other important causes.

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Rembrandt Charms Launches "Charms That Give Back" Program to Support Meaningful Causes.
Rembrandt Charms Launches "Charms That Give Back" Program to Support Meaningful Causes.
Custom tray of charms that support the charities that mean the most to you! Available in 8pc, 12pc, 16pc, and 26pc tray options.
Custom tray of charms that support the charities that mean the most to you! Available in 8pc, 12pc, 16pc, and 26pc tray options.

"At Rembrandt Charms, we believe jewelry should do more than celebrate life's special moments, it should help create positive change," said Eric Lux, President of Rembrandt Charms. "Every charm tells a story, and through Charms That Give, those stories now have the power to support causes that matter deeply to our customers, retailers, and communities."

Founded in 1970, Rembrandt Charms has built its reputation on creating meaningful keepsakes that celebrate life's milestones and memories. The Charms That Give Back program expands that mission by allowing consumers to wear symbols of the causes they care about while helping support organizations making a difference every day.

In addition to the growing collection of charitable charms, Rembrandt Charms invites nonprofit organizations to explore partnership opportunities and create customized fundraising programs that help raise awareness and support for their missions. To learn more about the Charms That Give Back program, visit the Charms That Give Back page at Rembrandt Charms.

About Rembrandt Charms
Founded in 1970, Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned fine jewelry manufacturer and creator of the world's largest charm collection in silver and gold. Proudly manufacturing in the United States and Canada, Rembrandt serves thousands of authorized retail jewelers and is known for exceptional craftsmanship, personalization, customer service, and a Lifetime Warranty.

Media Contact:
Ella Blum
Director of Creative & Brand Strategy
716-225-7742
[email protected]

SOURCE Rembrandt Charms

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