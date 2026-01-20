Rembrandt Charms Appoints Ella Blum as Director of Creative and Brand Strategy

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrandt Charms, the world's largest charm collection in sterling silver and gold, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ella Blum as Director of Creative and Brand Strategy, effective January 5, 2026.

In this newly created role, Blum will lead Rembrandt Charms' creative vision and brand strategy across all consumer, retail, and digital touchpoints. She will oversee brand identity, visual storytelling, campaign development, content creation, and retailer-facing marketing initiatives, while working closely with sales, e-commerce, product development, and ownership to elevate the brand's next phase of growth.

Founded in 1970, Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned company with manufacturing operations in Buffalo, New York and Toronto, Canada, and a legacy built on craftsmanship, sentimentality, and collectability. The creation of this role underscores Rembrandt's commitment to modernizing its brand while honoring its heritage.

"Ella brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creative leadership, and operational discipline," said Eric Lux, President of Rembrandt Charms. "She understands how to build emotionally resonant brands while maintaining the rigor required to support retailers and scale responsibly. As we look ahead to the next chapter of Rembrandt Charms, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening how our story is told, both to collectors and to our retail partners."

Blum brings a decade of experience in integrated brand and e-commerce marketing, spanning both B2B and B2C environments. She most recently served in senior marketing roles at New Era Cap Co., where she led e-commerce content, digital storytelling, influencer strategy, and go-to-market initiatives. She has also held roles at The RealReal and Gelia Wells + Mohr, working across campaign planning, digital marketing, and cross-functional brand execution

"I'm honored to join Rembrandt Charms at such an exciting moment," said Blum. "The brand has an incredible foundation, a deeply loyal customer base, and a unique emotional connection with collectors. I'm excited to help evolve the brand creatively, strengthen storytelling across channels, and support retailers with thoughtful, impactful marketing."

As Director of Creative and Brand Strategy, Blum will focus on:

Elevating Rembrandt's brand identity and visual direction

Strengthening emotional storytelling and collectability

Expanding content and campaign execution across digital and retail channels

Enhancing retailer marketing support and merchandising tools

Building scalable creative systems to support long-term growth

Rembrandt Charms looks forward to the impact of this appointment as it continues to invest in brand leadership, innovation, and retailer partnerships worldwide.

About Rembrandt Charms

Founded in 1970, Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned jewelry manufacturer based in Buffalo, NY, with additional operations in Toronto, Canada. Home to the world's largest charm collection in sterling silver and gold, Rembrandt Charms is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers worldwide and backs every product with a lifetime warranty. All products are made in the United States or Canada.

For more information, visit www.RembrandtCharms.com .

Media Contact:

Thams Valvo

1-800-828-7840

[email protected]

SOURCE Rembrandt Charms