Renaissance and Discovery Education Announce Partnership to Advance Instructional Coherence and Unified Assessment Insights

Collaboration brings Discovery Education Science Techbook assessment content into Renaissance, helping districts connect curriculum, assessment, and instruction

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 assessment, reading, and personalized learning solutions, and Discovery Education, the creators of essential K–12 teaching and learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced a new partnership to streamline science assessment workflows by integrating assessment content from Discovery Education's Science Techbook core curriculum directly into the Renaissance DnA and SchoolCity platforms.

As districts work to align instruction, assessment, and accountability goals, many face challenges navigating data spread across multiple systems. By bringing Science Techbook assessment items into DnA and SchoolCity, educators can access assessment questions and resulting data alongside benchmark, interim, district, and classroom assessment results, creating a more connected and actionable view of student performance.

"This partnership represents another important step in our commitment to instructional coherence," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "Through initiatives like our Core Publisher Program and the launch of Renaissance Intelligence, we're bringing together curriculum, assessment, and actionable insights to help educators work more effectively. Integrating Discovery Education assessment items into Renaissance DnA and SchoolCity extends that vision by creating a more connected experience that streamlines workflows, reduces data silos, and empowers districts to align teaching, learning, and assessment around a shared view of student success."

The integration enables districts to leverage results from Discovery Education Science Techbook assessment content alongside existing assessment data, supporting more informed instructional conversations and helping teams make better decisions for students.

Supporting a more complete view of student performance

Through this partnership, schools and districts can bring Discovery Education assessment items into the DnA and SchoolCity platforms they use to manage and analyze assessment data across their organization, helping create a more connected and coherent instructional ecosystem.

Key benefits include:

A more complete view of student performance by analyzing results from Discovery Education Science Techbook standards-aligned assessment content alongside district, benchmark, interim, and classroom assessment data.





standards-aligned assessment content alongside district, benchmark, interim, and classroom assessment data. Reduced reporting silos through a unified assessment administration and reporting environment that provides one place to review results and inform instructional decisions.





Stronger alignment between curriculum and district initiatives by connecting classroom assessment data to broader accountability, improvement, and instructional goals.





More meaningful data conversations by enabling educators, PLCs, and leadership teams to compare performance across assessment opportunities and leverage data within existing reporting workflows.





Greater efficiency and flexibility through robust assessment creation, administration, scoring, and reporting capabilities already available within Renaissance DnA and SchoolCity.





Flexible administration options, including online and paper-and-pencil assessment delivery, with results captured in the same reporting environment to support consistent analysis and instructional decision making. DnA and SchoolCity also provide a range of accommodation and accessibility supports designed to help districts meet diverse student needs within familiar assessment workflows.





Seamless integration into existing district processes, allowing educators to administer Discovery Education assessment items within familiar workflows and testing environments.





Enhanced support for instructional coherence by connecting curriculum, assessment, and data-driven decision making to help educators act on insights and improve student outcomes.

"Great instruction happens when high-quality content and meaningful assessment come together to inform what teachers do next," said Travis Barrs, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Discovery Education. "By making Science Techbook's standards-aligned assessment content available directly within Renaissance DnA and SchoolCity, this partnership gives educators a more connected view of student understanding so they can pinpoint gaps, adjust instruction, and differentiate with confidence."

Together, Renaissance and Discovery Education are committed to helping educators simplify assessment practices, strengthen instructional alignment, and make better-informed decisions that support student success.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. Through our comprehensive suite of connected solutions, we deliver powerful, aligned tools that support teaching and learning at every stage.

Renaissance Intelligence, our first-of-its-kind Education Intelligence System, unifies assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum in one AI-powered workflow, turning real-time data into actionable guidance that helps educators personalize teaching and make informed decisions with confidence.

We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K–12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at discoveryeducation.com.

SOURCE Renaissance