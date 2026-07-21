CODiE Awards Honor Renaissance Math as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

Industry peers recognize Renaissance's math instruction for the second consecutive year, highlighting lesson quality, actionable data, and alignment with core curriculum

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology resources and insights, is proud to announce that the new Renaissance Math solution is the recipient of the 2026 CODiE Award in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution category. Renaissance was also recognized as a finalist in the Best Use of AI in Education category.

Honored for providing classroom-managed and supplemental instruction, Renaissance Math unifies assessment, teacher‑led instruction, and targeted and adaptive practice in one connected workflow. Powered by Renaissance Intelligence, it gives teachers precise skill‑level insights and aligned recommendations so they can personalize teaching while helping every student build strong conceptual understanding and procedural fluency.

This is the second consecutive year the CODiE Awards have recognized Renaissance in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution category. Renaissance Math evolves the award-winning Nearpod and Freckle experience into a fully unified system for math teaching and learning.

"Through Renaissance Math, we are supporting teachers in delivering stronger instruction aligned with core curriculum to accelerate learning for every student," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "We are honored that our peers recognize how this technology provides the clarity and classroom-ready guidance teachers need to deliver impactful math instruction to every student, every day."

During their review, industry experts reacted to how Renaissance Math empowers educators to deliver truly personalized teaching:

"Lessons are logically structured, and the interactive exercises effectively reinforce student understanding. The clean, intuitive design makes the platform both appealing and accessible to users."





"I like that teachers can make assignments with flexible groupings, which look so easy to do and are backed up by data. Thus, teachers are not guessing as to who needs to review or skip ahead ... brilliant!"





"Amazing content library. I like the three ways for teachers to access (standards-based, textbook-based, or skill-based)."

CODiE Awards judges also named Renaissance Intelligence as a finalist in the Best Use of AI in Education category. Launched earlier this year, Renaissance Intelligence is a groundbreaking system that unifies assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum with trustworthy, research-backed AI. In addition to math, the system powers Renaissance Assessment and Renaissance Literacy to amplify teachers' expertise and help learners thrive. All three solutions align with state standards and widely used core curriculum programs through partnerships and alignments with leading publishers.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

Learn more about the new Renaissance Math solution at renaissance.com/math.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. Through our comprehensive suite of connected solutions, we deliver powerful, aligned tools that support teaching and learning at every stage.

Renaissance Intelligence, our first-of-its-kind Education Intelligence System, unifies assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum in one AI-powered workflow, turning real-time data into actionable guidance that helps educators personalize teaching and make informed decisions with confidence.

We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

SOURCE Renaissance