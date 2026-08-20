Renaissance Brings AI-Powered Intelligence to Every Classroom, Saving Teachers Time With Curriculum-Connected Insights and Resources All in One Place

New Renaissance Intelligence and expanded solutions connect assessment, curriculum, instruction, and practice to help teachers make faster, more informed decisions for every student

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, is bringing new AI-powered capabilities and connected learning experiences to classrooms for the 2026–2027 school year. The company's biggest back-to-school release yet strengthens the connection between assessment, curriculum, instruction, and practice—helping teachers turn data into action while keeping educators firmly in control of decision making.

At the center of this year's release is Renaissance Intelligence, the first Education Intelligence System, which unifies assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum in a cohesive workflow. Built on 40 years of learning science and educator expertise, Renaissance Intelligence gives teachers real-time insights and recommendations designed to help them understand where students are, determine what they need next, and personalize instruction with confidence.

"Renaissance Intelligence bridges the gap between data and action, helping every teacher deliver grade‑level instruction with the right support at the right moment," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "For four decades, our mission has been to accelerate learning for all. Renaissance Intelligence builds on this commitment, empowering educators to personalize their teaching in ways never possible before."

Bringing assessment, instruction, and practice together

Renaissance Intelligence powers three new connected solutions designed to amplify teacher expertise:

Renaissance Assessment brings academic and non-academic assessment together to provide reliable insights that inform instruction, skill review, and MTSS decisions.

Renaissance Literacy connects assessment, instruction, and practice to support differentiated teaching grounded in the Science of Reading.

Renaissance Math connects assessment, instruction, and practice to give teachers skill-level clarity, real-time insights, and targeted support.

Each solution aligns with state standards and widely used core curriculum programs, helping educators connect what students are learning in their core curriculum with the insights and resources they use to personalize instruction.

Renaissance is also expanding its Core Publisher Program, adding curriculum alignments from Great Minds and McGraw Hill to its existing integration with Savvas Learning Company. Last year, the Savvas integration reached more than 1.3 million students. These expanded connections help teachers more easily use assessment data alongside their trusted core curriculum and instructional resources.

"Instructional coherence is one of the clearest needs we hear from educators," said Storey Sitwala, Vice President of Teaching and Learning Innovation at Renaissance. "We're connecting the data, curriculum, and instructional resources teachers already rely on so they can move more confidently from knowing what a student needs to knowing what to do next."

Michelle Martin, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Carbondale Elementary School District 95 in Illinois, echoed this point: "We were lucky enough to get to pilot Renaissance Intelligence, and we're really excited to be rolling it out for the new school year. The connection to our curriculum resources is one of the greatest benefits, making it easier for teachers to access instructional resources that match the curriculum we've purchased."

New insights for students, staff, and schools

Renaissance is further expanding its ability to help educators understand the broader factors that influence learning with Kelvin Pulse, a customizable survey solution joining the Renaissance ecosystem. Kelvin Pulse enables districts to gather real-time insights from students, staff, and families on topics such as student well-being and school climate. The solution will soon connect with eduCLIMBER to support more seamless MTSS workflows.

More AI-powered innovation across the Renaissance portfolio

Beyond Renaissance Intelligence, new 2026–2027 enhancements across the Renaissance portfolio include:

Star Preschool: Expanded assessment and tracking across numeracy and whole child developmental domains, alongside literacy.

eduCLIMBER: Simplified tools for creating, monitoring, and connecting interventions to meaningful student data.

SchoolCity: A more intuitive scoring experience that streamlines workflows while keeping educators in control.

DnA: New capabilities for student writing responses, flexible partial-credit scoring, and streamlined reporting.

Flocabulary: New creative writing and collaborative competition experiences to strengthen literacy and engagement.

Nearpod: New K–8 digital citizenship resources and an AI-powered reading-level adjuster to help teachers tailor content to student needs.

Together, these innovations reflect Renaissance's continued focus on teacher-centered AI—using technology to make educators more informed and effective, not to replace their expertise.

To explore the full range of 2026–2027 product innovations, download the complete back-to-school overview or visit the Renaissance Product Updates Blog.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. Through our comprehensive suite of connected solutions, we deliver powerful, aligned tools that support teaching and learning at every stage.

Renaissance Intelligence, our first-of-its-kind Education Intelligence System, unifies assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum in one AI-powered workflow, turning real-time data into actionable guidance that helps educators personalize teaching and make informed decisions with confidence.

We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

SOURCE Renaissance