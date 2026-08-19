Renata Medical Closes $25M Series D Financing Led by Global Healthcare Investment Firm ARCHIMED to Accelerate Commercialization and Development of Pediatric Cardiovascular Technologies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renata Medical, a privately held medical technology company dedicated to transforming care for children with congenital heart disease (CHD), today announced the close of a $25 million Series D financing round. The round was led by ARCHIMED, a global investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare, with participation from existing investors.

Proceeds from the financing will support expanded U.S. commercialization efforts for the Minima™ Stent System, entrance into international markets, advancement of the company's pipeline of pediatric-specific CHD technology, and support for continued clinical evidence generation as Minima adoption grows across leading congenital heart programs worldwide.

"Adoption of the Minima™ Stent System has exceeded our expectations since commercial launch in 2024," said Dustin Armer, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Renata Medical. "The support and participation of ARCHIMED is further validation of what we are building and of the growing opportunity to transform care for children with congenital heart disease"

The Minima™ Stent System is the first balloon expandable growth stent designed specifically for use in neonates, infants, and young children with pulmonary artery stenosis or coarctation of the aorta and received FDA premarket approval in August 2024. In August 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) granted the device a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) designation, providing hospitals with additional reimbursement support for the technology.

"Children born with congenital heart defects have too often been treated with devices built for adults and many face repeat procedures simply because their implants cannot grow with them" said André-Michel Ballester, Managing Partner at ARCHIMED and former CEO of LivaNova. "Having spent much of my career in cardiovascular devices, I have rarely seen a technology address so clearly an unmet need. We are proud to back the Renata team as they scale the business and advance a pipeline of purpose-built pediatric therapies."

About Renata Medical

Renata Medical, a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2019 with the focus on creating cardiovascular devices for unmet pediatric needs. Renata is committed to innovating, manufacturing, and selling technology that is purposefully created for pediatric patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.renatamedical.com.

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal & Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools & Services, and MedTech. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €9 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation.

SOURCE Renata Medical