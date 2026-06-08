Renowned Industry Expert soon to join Major Medical Devices' Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Medical Devices, Inc. is pleased to announce that Martin Sylvain will soon join our Board of Directors.

Mr. Sylvain brings over 35 years of extensive experience from Gore Medical, where he led commercialization efforts from 1995 to 2019, establishing the company as a global leader in surgical, endovascular, and interventional stent grafts. His leadership includes serving as Chairman of the Board for WL Gore Canada and on the Associate Stock Ownership (ASOP) committee. After retiring from Gore, Mr. Sylvain served on the SVS Foundation Board of Directors. Notably, he is the only non-physician honorary member of the Society of Clinical Vascular Surgery and holds memberships with the Society of Vascular Surgery-Affiliate (SVS), the American Venous Forum (AVF), and the Royal Economics Society.

Currently, Mr. Sylvain serves on the board of ViTAA Medical Solutions and acts as Chief Advocacy Officer and Strategic Advisor for AOTI. In addition, he advises BIBA Medical North America.

"I am thrilled to join Major Medical Devices' leadership team at this important stage of the company's development," said Mr. Sylvain. "Major Medical Devices' unique AxSES™ device is an ultra-low-profile AAA/iliac stent-graft and delivery system. With its 11 Fr implant,12 Fr sheath and single-arm shoulder access point, the device offers broad applicability in challenging anatomy, presenting strong potential for outpatient procedures and lower overall costs."

"Martin Sylvain joining our Board of Directors is an honor for all of our highly talented and dedicated people at Major Medical Devices", said Eric Curtis, CEO of Major Medical Devices, Inc. "Mr. Sylvain has had tremendous success in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) market and our mission to bring innovation to AAA patient treatment is greatly strengthened with his experience and relationships. In the days ahead we will develop our AAA device to treat patients who are turned down for endovascular repair today because the current AAA devices are too large for patients with smaller vessels. We plan to also effectively compete for treating all AAA patients with our ultra low profile, repositionable and fully retractable stent graft and delivery system called AxSES."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Major Medical Devices, Inc.