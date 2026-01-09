Major Medical Devices Secures Strategic Funding to Advance Novel AAA Repair Device to Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Medical Devices, Inc. (http://www.majormedicaldevices.com) (MMD) , an emerging innovator in vascular intervention technologies with a highly differentiated, potentially quick to market device in a $3 billion market, announces strategic funding partnership with TCA Venture Group (TCA), a leading investment group based in southern California. MMD The partnership will accelerate development and commercialization of the company's breakthrough abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair device.

Through this collaboration, TCA will provide capital and strategic support to help MMD complete first-in-human studies, advance regulatory submissions, working towards market entry for their next-generation AAA device.

"We are excited to partner with TCA, an organization that shares our commitment to transforming the treatment of AAAs," said Charles Kerr, President of MMD. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing our innovative AAA solution to patients who need better and more adaptable treatment options."

MMD's novel AAA technology is designed to address key limitations of current endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) systems. By enabling upper extremity access and incorporating a lower profile design, it introduces advancements that could significantly shift treatment paradigm for AAA. The system also provides improved anatomical adaptability, procedural control, and the potential to expand eligibility to a broader patient population. Early data from preclinical studies have shown encouraging results, reinforcing the company's planned timeline for wider clinical evaluation.

"With the rapid shifts we're seeing in patient demographics, innovation in EVAR has been overdue," said Dr. Anahita Dua, Chief Medical Officer of Major Medical Devices. "Enabling upper-extremity access is a logical and meaningful step forward – one that has benefited many other vascular procedures. We're proud to be the first to bring this capability to EVAR, and even more proud of the impact it can have on patient care, which remains our highest priority."

"We're excited by this investment because we believe MMD can transform the EVAR space with a solution that's clinically safer, easier to deploy and more cost-effective than current standards. They have an exceptional team supported by some of the best advisory and key opinion leaders we've seen. Several specialities have already made similar upper-approach transitions and MMD is now positioned to bring that advantage to aortic and iliac endovascular repair." - Steven Liu, MD, Tech Coast Venture Group

This partnership will also support ongoing collaboration with leading vascular specialists and collaborators as MMD progresses toward commercial launch in key markets.

For more information about Major Medical Devices and its clinical development efforts, please contact Charles Kerr, President at [email protected]

About Major Medical Devices, Inc.

Major Medical Devices, Inc., is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative vascular intervention solutions that improve outcomes and broaden treatment options for abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Its flagship AAA device integrates novel design and deployment technologies aimed at setting a new standard in endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The technology is highly differentiated, potentially quick to market in a $3 billion market.

About TCA Venture Group

TCA Venture Group is one of the nation's largest and most active angel investor organizations with approximately 300 accredited investors across six member networks. TCA has invested over $300 million in over 560 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. https://tcaventuregroup.com/about-us/ TCA members consist of experienced CEOs, senior executives, business leaders and entrepreneurs who provide not only seed and early-stage capital but also mentorship, strategic guidance and access to extensive networks to help early-stage companies grow and succeed. www.tcaventuregroup.com

