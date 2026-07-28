Renowned Multi-Faceted Attorney Steven Kurtz Joins Stubbs Alderton & Markiles

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Southern California law firm Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M) is pleased to announce that Steven N. Kurtz will be joining as a Partner and Chair of the firm's Commercial Finance, Insolvency & Specialty Lending Practice Group, which he will be launching, in addition to joining other practice groups.

Kurtz brings a well-tested, multi-faceted approach to SA&M, where he will continue to practice in the areas of commercial finance and corporate transactions, representing creditors with respect to bankruptcy, insolvency, and creditors' rights issues and related litigation matters. He also regularly acts as an expert witness/consultant and serves as outside general counsel to several factoring and asset-based lending firms.

A frequent speaker and regular contributor to IFA's Commercial Factor magazine, Kurtz has authored over 50 articles on commercial finance law since 2019, covering topics ranging from UCC security interests and chapter 11 dynamics to digital asset financing and regulatory developments affecting the industry.

"While the Firm has never actually had a core commercial finance practice, those issues are very germane to, and frequently part of many of our corporate finance transactions. Having a Partner of Steve's stature enables us not only to expand the breadth of lending services we provide to our clients, but under his leadership, we expect this new practice area to become an expanding part of our corporate practice," says Scott Alderton, SA&M's Managing Partner. "His unparalleled expertise in both transactional matters and litigation will undoubtedly be an asset to our clients, and we are delighted to have him on board," Alderton concludes.

Kurtz launched his career in commercial and bankruptcy litigation, and later expanded his practice to include structuring complex commercial finance transactions, ultimately dividing his time evenly between litigation and transactional matters at Levinson Arshonsky Kurtz & Komsky LLP, the firm he founded.

Regarding his transition, Kurtz remarks, "It is a privilege to join the growing team at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles. I have long respected the firm's outstanding ability to develop sophisticated, forward-looking solutions for complex legal and business issues, always prioritizing a client's strategic vision and future roadmap. I look forward to addressing these and other challenges, particularly in commercial finance, litigation, and insolvency, as they arise."

Kurtz is a Regent in the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers, a member of the Fellows of the American Bar Association, the co-General Counsel of the International Factoring Association, and has been recognized as a Southern California "Super Lawyer" for seven consecutive years. He received his J.D. from McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, and graduated from San Diego State University with a B.S. in Psychology.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside large and small business innovators and leaders, whose ideas are world-changing. The firm takes a long-term approach to its relationships with clients, partnering with them along their evolutionary path, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future may hold. The firm's mission is to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly responsive, and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

With robust corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, and emerging growth, public securities, entertainment, business litigation, and intellectual property practices, SA&M's attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face.

For more information, please visit www.stubbsalderton.com.

SOURCE Stubbs Alderton & Markiles