Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Promotes Jared Brenner, Cathleen Green, Celina Kirchner, and Simon Leefatt to Partner, and Peter Saari to CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M) is proud to announce the promotions of Jared Brenner, Cathleen Green, Celina Kirchner, and Simon Leefatt to Partner, and Peter Saari to CEO. These elevations showcase the Firm's values and dedication to supporting the development of its remarkable attorneys and staff.

Jared Brenner specializes in advising technology companies on all stages of growth, such as complex licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital financing. Beyond advising technology companies, Jared establishes joint ventures for entertainment talent for consumer and lifestyle products, as well as other investment transactions and opportunities. Jared has also served as outside general counsel for start-ups in various industries such as life sciences, finance, media, and education, contributing to the well-rounded expertise that he provides to his clients.

Cathleen Green serves in the Firm's corporate and entertainment group, where she works with various entertainment clients, ranging from production companies to digital media companies, and A+ level talent. She guides her clients through complex corporate and entertainment transactions, specifically in joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, finance, and endorsement/sponsorship transactions.

Celina Kirchner brings a practical and human element approach to her civil litigation practice. Celina's practice concentrates on business and commercial litigation, with particular emphasis on internet, privacy, emerging companies, digital media, and complex business disputes. Celina has worked with clients of all sizes and strives to be an effective communicator as she helps business professionals develop effective strategies to resolve disputes.

Simon Leefat counsels his clients in a range of corporate transactions, from joint ventures, mergers, equity and debt fundraising, intellectual property, and venture capital investments. Simon advises his clients, both private and public companies, on vital transactions in various industries, across technology, education services, healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, information security, and consumer goods. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his practice, as he has represented publicly traded companies and internationally recognized investment banks. With a robust background and serving as an external general counsel to emerging companies, Simon provides his clients with legal expertise through corporate transactions.

"The acumen of our attorneys is SA&M's key differentiator – our attorneys adeptly combine strategic insight and resolute commitment to deliver practical and entrepreneurial legal expertise and excellence," said Scott Alderton, Managing Partner of SA&M. "These well-deserved promotions reflect the personal and professional development of these fine lawyers and their ability to deliver technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly-responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective. They represent our Firm's commitment to our people and our dedication to growth."

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP is also proud to announce Peter Saari's promotion from COO to CEO of the Firm. Peter joined the Firm in June 2024 and has fostered the Firm's growth and continued success.

"When we hired Pete we knew he would help our Firm excel in new ways. His exceptional leadership, operational skills, and deep understanding of management has been vital in advancing our firm, and supporting clients and staff," said Alderton. He added, "Pete's elevation to Chief Executive Officer is an alignment of the description and title of Pete's role to reflect the position he in fact performs, that of the top non-lawyer management position within the Firm."

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, SA&M has acted in a consistent, highly responsive, and service-oriented manner, providing excellent legal services to visionary companies of all sizes. From start-ups to established industry leaders, the Firm's attorneys approach each matter with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

SA&M delivers complete legal support across key practice areas, including venture capital and emerging growth, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and business matters, intellectual property and technology transactions, public securities, and business litigation. SA&M and its attorneys have received accolades from national publications, including Best Lawyers in America, Variety, and Thomson Reuters, as well as clients and peers.

