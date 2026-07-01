Renowned Spine Neurosurgeon Dr. John Caridi Joins Spine Associates of NYC, Expanding Access to Advanced Spine Care

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Associates of NYC (Manhattan, NY) is proud to announce that nationally recognized spine neurosurgeon John Caridi, MD has joined the practice, marking a significant expansion of its comprehensive spine surgery services and reinforcing its position as one of the premier destinations for complex spinal treatment in the New York metropolitan area.

John Caridi, MD

Dr. Caridi brings more than two decades of experience in advanced spine surgery and is widely respected for his expertise in the treatment of complex spinal deformities, revision spine surgery, spinal tumors, and degenerative conditions affecting the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. His addition to the practice creates a unique collaboration between neurosurgical and orthopedic spine specialists dedicated to delivering highly personalized care for patients with both routine and highly complex spinal disorders.

"Dr. Caridi is one of the most accomplished spine surgeons in the country," said Dr. Sean McCance, Founder and Director of Spine Associates of NYC. "His exceptional surgical expertise, academic leadership, and commitment to patient-centered care make him an outstanding addition to our team. Together, we will be able to offer patients an even broader range of advanced treatment options and specialized surgical solutions."

Throughout his career, Dr. Caridi has earned national recognition for his work in complex spine reconstruction and deformity correction. He has served in numerous academic and leadership positions and has contributed extensively to spine surgery research, education, and innovation. His multidisciplinary approach emphasizes careful diagnosis, individualized treatment planning, and the use of advanced surgical techniques designed to improve outcomes and restore quality of life.

"I am excited to join Spine Associates of NYC and collaborate with Dr. McCance and the entire team," said Dr. Caridi. "The practice has built an outstanding reputation for clinical excellence and patient care. I look forward to helping expand access to specialized spine treatments while continuing to provide patients with the highest level of personalized care."

The addition of Dr. Caridi further strengthens Spine Associates of NYC's comprehensive approach to spinal care, combining expertise in orthopedic spine surgery, neurosurgery, minimally invasive procedures, scoliosis, deformity correction, revision spine surgery, and complex reconstructive techniques. Patients will benefit from access to a multidisciplinary team capable of addressing a wide spectrum of spinal conditions, from common neck and back pain to some of the most challenging spinal disorders.

As demand for advanced spine care continues to grow, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering world-class outcomes for patients throughout New York City, the Tri-State area, and beyond.

About Spine Associates of NYC

Spine Associates of NYC is a leading specialty orthopedic spine surgery practice dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of spinal disorders. Led by orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Sean McCance, the practice provides comprehensive surgical and non-surgical care for conditions affecting the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. Through a patient-centered philosophy and commitment to clinical excellence, Spine Associates of NYC serves patients from across the United States and around the world.

Spine Associates of NYC

1155 Park Ave, Suite E

New York, NY 10128

(212) 360-6500

https://mccancemd.com

SOURCE Spine Associates of NYC