Renowned Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. David Matusz Joins Dr. Sean McCance's Practice in New York City

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sean McCance's leading New York City orthopedic spine surgery practice, Spine Associates of NYC (Manhattan), is pleased to announce that David M. Matusz MD, has joined the practice. Dr. Matusz is a very highly regarded orthopedic spine surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor. The addition of Dr. Matusz further strengthens the practice's commitment to delivering advanced spine care and personalized treatment for patients suffering from complex spinal disorders.

Spine Associates of NYC

Dr. Matusz is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with more than two decades of clinical experience treating both adult and pediatric patients with spinal conditions. His expertise includes the surgical treatment of complex spinal disorders such as degenerative spine disease, scoliosis, kyphosis, disc herniation, TLIF surgery (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion), and failed spine surgery, as well as minimally invasive procedures designed to reduce recovery time and improve outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Matusz to Spine Associates of NYC," said Dr. Sean McCance, founder of the practice. "He is an exceptional surgeon. His dedication to innovation, and commitment to patient-centered care, align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest level of spine care in New York."

Dr. Matusz completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell University and earned his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He went on to complete his residency in orthopedic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and pursued advanced fellowship training in spine surgery at Johns Hopkins University Hospital.

Throughout his career, Dr. Matusz has collaborated with leading spine specialists and trained internationally, including a traveling fellowship in spine surgery at the Klinikum Karlsbad-Langensteinbach in Germany under renowned spine surgeon Jürgen Harms. He has also authored and presented research at national and international conferences focused on the treatment of spinal disorders.

Dr. Matusz, along with Dr. Sean McCance and the Spine Associates of NYC team, will work to expand access to patients for comprehensive spine care. The practice is known for combining advanced surgical techniques with a patient-focused philosophy that prioritizes conservative treatments before surgery whenever possible.

"I am excited to join Dr. Sean McCance at Spine Associates of NYC and collaborate with such a respected team," said Dr. Matusz. "Our shared goal is to provide patients with the most advanced treatments available while ensuring compassionate, individualized care."

Dr. Sean McCance's orthopedic spine practice specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of spine conditions affecting the neck and back, offering both non-surgical and surgical treatment options tailored to each patient's needs. The practice serves patients from across New York City and around the world seeking expert care for complex spinal conditions.

About The Practice

The practice is a premier orthopedic spine surgery practice based on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Led by board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Sean McCance, the practice provides advanced surgical and non-surgical treatment for a wide range of spinal conditions, with a focus on precision, safety, and long-term patient outcomes.

Spine Associates of NYC

1155 Park Ave, Suite E

New York, NY 10128

(212) 360-6500

https://mccancemd.com

SOURCE Spine Associates of NYC