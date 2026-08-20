RentCafe launches Ren to help renters find and compare apartments through conversation

A renter might start with "I need a two-bedroom under $2,000 in Minneapolis near light rail." Ren can surface matching listings and ask a focused follow-up, such as whether transit access matters more than a quieter neighborhood. The renter can then adjust the budget, add an amenity or compare two properties in the same conversation.

What renters can do with Ren

Describe a search in their own words, including location, budget, bedroom count and amenities

Search near a campus, station, workplace or other named place and specify how close it should be

Add, remove or change preferences during the conversation without rebuilding the search

Get guided suggestions when they are unsure where to start or which criterion to prioritize

Ask about listing details such as pet policies, square footage, rent specials and themes in recent resident reviews

Compare properties in the conversation, including differences in price, size and amenities

View matching properties on a map as they explore

Keep searching when few or no listings match every criterion. Ren suggests practical adjustments, such as expanding the search radius or revisiting another preference

Listing details come directly from RentCafe

Ren pulls every detail directly from RentCafe listings, so what renters see is accurate, up to date and consistent with official listing pages.

"We recently added RentCafe to ChatGPT, and Ren now brings conversational apartment search directly to RentCafe.com," said Samantha Skrobot, Renter Advocate at RentCafe. "Apartment searches rarely begin with a perfect set of filters. Ren lets renters describe what matters in their own words, then refine and compare options without losing their place. The goal is simple: make the journey from a broad search to a focused set of apartments easier."

Ren is available in every location on RentCafe.com, bringing a smarter apartment search experience to renters nationwide, whether they're searching in a major city or a smaller market.

Search with Ren on RentCafe.com

For more information, please reach out to us at [email protected].

About RentCafe

RentCafe is the only fully integrated renting platform that supports renters at every stage, from apartment search and application to lease signing, move-in and rental management, all in one place. Residents can also earn rewards along the way.

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SOURCE RentCafe