RentCafe launches Ren to help renters find and compare apartments through conversation

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RentCafe

Aug 20, 2026, 09:49 ET

Ren lets renters describe and refine a search in everyday language, then explore and compare options using trusted, up-to-date RentCafe listings.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentCafe today introduced Ren, a built-in AI apartment search agent available nationwide on RentCafe.com. Whether renters begin with a detailed checklist or only a general idea, they can describe what matters in everyday language. Ren keeps those criteria as renters refine their preferences and explore matching listings without rebuilding the search.

A more conversational way to search

A renter might start with "I need a two-bedroom under $2,000 in Minneapolis near light rail." Ren can surface matching listings and ask a focused follow-up, such as whether transit access matters more than a quieter neighborhood. The renter can then adjust the budget, add an amenity or compare two properties in the same conversation.

What renters can do with Ren

  • Describe a search in their own words, including location, budget, bedroom count and amenities
  • Search near a campus, station, workplace or other named place and specify how close it should be
  • Add, remove or change preferences during the conversation without rebuilding the search
  • Get guided suggestions when they are unsure where to start or which criterion to prioritize
  • Ask about listing details such as pet policies, square footage, rent specials and themes in recent resident reviews
  • Compare properties in the conversation, including differences in price, size and amenities
  • View matching properties on a map as they explore
  • Keep searching when few or no listings match every criterion. Ren suggests practical adjustments, such as expanding the search radius or revisiting another preference

Listing details come directly from RentCafe

Ren pulls every detail directly from RentCafe listings, so what renters see is accurate, up to date and consistent with official listing pages.

"We recently added RentCafe to ChatGPT, and Ren now brings conversational apartment search directly to RentCafe.com," said Samantha Skrobot, Renter Advocate at RentCafe. "Apartment searches rarely begin with a perfect set of filters. Ren lets renters describe what matters in their own words, then refine and compare options without losing their place. The goal is simple: make the journey from a broad search to a focused set of apartments easier."

Ren is available in every location on RentCafe.com, bringing a smarter apartment search experience to renters nationwide, whether they're searching in a major city or a smaller market.

Search with Ren on RentCafe.com

For more information, please reach out to us at [email protected].

About RentCafe

RentCafe is the only fully integrated renting platform that supports renters at every stage, from apartment search and application to lease signing, move-in and rental management, all in one place. Residents can also earn rewards along the way.

©2026 Yardi Systems, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Yardi, the Yardi logo, and all Yardi product names are trademarks of Yardi Systems, LLC.

SOURCE RentCafe

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