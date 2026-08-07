Rentec Direct Named a Finalist in the 2026 SaaS Awards

Industry-leading software platform recognized among the world's top SaaS solutions as a finalist for Best SaaS Product for Property Management

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Rentec Direct has been named a finalist in The SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Construction & Property Management category. The recognition celebrates Rentec Direct's two decades of building technology that evolves with the real-world needs of landlords and property managers.

Rentec Direct has been named a finalist in The SaaS Awards for the 2nd year in the Best SaaS Product for Construction & Property Management category.

Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct was created to give landlords and property managers access to powerful, enterprise-level technology without the complexity or cost traditionally associated with property management software. The cloud-based platform helps real estate professionals manage rental portfolios, automate critical workflows and improve communication, empowering users to save time, scale their businesses and deliver better experiences for tenants.

Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct, said: "The best software is built by solving real problems for real people. I created Rentec Direct after experiencing firsthand how challenging it was to self-manage rental properties with outdated, disconnected systems. Almost two decades later, that same commitment to solving customer challenges continues to drive everything we do. We listen to our users, incorporate their feedback and continuously evolve our platform to meet changing industry needs. We're proud to deliver technology that makes property management more efficient, secure and accessible for rental professionals of all sizes."

Celebrating a decade of honoring software excellence since its launch in 2016, The SaaS Awards spotlights cutting-edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions from around the world. Only the industry's most innovative SaaS products and solutions progress to the finalist stage.

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, the organization behind The SaaS Awards, said: "This year's SaaS Awards nominees are proving that the future of software lies in absolute reliability and performance. Our judges look for products that don't just innovate but actively solve complex business hurdles. Rentec Direct has demonstrated the exact mix required to lead the market."

To learn more about The SaaS Awards and see the list of 2026 Finalists, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-finalists.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across the small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more five-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards® and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. www.rentecdirect.com

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards, please visit www.cloud-awards.com.

SOURCE Rentec Direct, LLC