Local Business Leader Kaycee Miller Elected President of SOREDI Board of Directors

Rentec Direct co-owner and longtime board member will help advance initiatives to drive business growth, job creation and investment in Jackson and Josephine counties

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local business leader Kaycee Miller has been elected President of the Board of Directors of Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SOREDI). In her new role, Miller will help cultivate partnerships, programs and services that support local entrepreneurs and businesses as they launch, expand and relocate across Southern Oregon. A Grants Pass resident, she has served on the SOREDI Board since 2020, spent the past two years as Vice President of the Board and is co-owner of Rentec Direct, a nationally recognized software company headquartered in downtown Grants Pass.

Kaycee Miller elected President of SOREDI Board of Directors

Miller brings a decade of experience building and operating a successful long-term business in Southern Oregon, along with a passion for promoting the region as a business-friendly place to live and work. She will lead a board of more than 20 members serving 15 jurisdictions, supporting SOREDI's work to advance regional economic growth and opportunity through community services including business counseling, administrative support and a network of member organizations.

"As a traded sector company, Rentec Direct is proud to be one piece of the economic ecosystem that supports and strengthens our region," said Miller. "SOREDI helps businesses like ours access the resources and support they need to thrive and helps put Southern Oregon on the map as a business-friendly hub for companies of all sizes—without the need to relocate to major metro areas like Portland, Seattle or Silicon Valley. I'm honored to continue to support SOREDI's mission to help strengthen the business community here in Southern Oregon, which my family and our entire team at Rentec are proud to call home."

Miller relocated to Southern Oregon in 2012 and joined the marketing team at Rentec Direct in 2014. She now co-owns the company with her husband and founder, Nathan Miller, where she serves as Director of Operations and Marketing. Under their leadership, Rentec Direct has earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for nearly a decade and was recognized as one of the Top 100 Small Businesses in the country by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. They intentionally keep the company headquartered in Southern Oregon and prioritize hiring locally to support the regional economy and stay actively engaged in the community.

"Kaycee's unique combination of business experience, strategic leadership and genuine passion for Southern Oregon's future make her an exceptional choice to lead our Board of Directors," said Blair Sundell, Executive Director of SOREDI. "Having helped grow a nationally operating company while remaining deeply invested in our local community, she understands what it takes for businesses to succeed here. Her leadership will be a valuable asset as SOREDI continues to advance initiatives that support entrepreneurship, attract investment and create economic opportunity throughout the region."

Established in 1987, SOREDI is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing business prosperity and economic vitality in Jackson and Josephine Counties. It serves as the U.S. Economic Development Administration's appointed economic development district for the region and is responsible for creating a five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

To learn more about SOREDI and the Board of Directors, visit SOREDI.org.

About SOREDI

Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SOREDI) is the designated Economic Development District for Jackson and Josephine counties. Since 1987, SOREDI has convened public and private partners around shared regional priorities, stewarded the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), and provided capital access and regional insights that support the long-term economic health of Southern Oregon.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across the small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more five-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards® and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. www.rentecdirect.com

SOURCE Rentec Direct, LLC