Replenish Nutrients: Beiseker Hutterite Pellet Commissioning Sets a Capital-Light Template the Market Hasn't Priced

MALMO, Sweden, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Company: Replenish Nutrients

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $25 MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $0.125 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website: https://replenishnutrients.com/

ESGFIRE Milestone Commentary



Replenish Nutrients completes commissioning of its patented pellet facility at the Beiseker Hutterite colony — and in our view the milestone matters far more than the ~1,000 tonnes per month of capacity it adds.

Two things stand out with the release from June 24, 2026. First, the unit economics are no longer theoretical. The granulated line at Beiseker has already delivered a 29% gross margin in Q1 2026 — squarely inside the company's stated 25–35% range — and the pellet facility is guided to the same margin profile. On the company's disclosed pricing for the Hutterite Colony of roughly CAD 550–650 per tonne, a 1,000 tpm line at full run-rate represents on the order of CAD 6.6–7.8M in annual revenue and roughly CAD 1.7–2.7M in annual gross profit (before other direct costs) — from a single, capital-light colony facility.

Second, and more important: this is a template, not a one-off. The company has explicitly framed this partnership as an inroad to large-scale pellet production at other Hutterite colonies across Canada. Given the structural footprint of Hutterite farming communities on the prairies — each an established, land-rich, vertically integrated agricultural operation — the ability to replicate this facility colony by colony is, in our view, a largely unmodelled lever for incremental high-margin capacity at minimal incremental capital. On the company's own disclosure, Hutterite colonies manage roughly 4 million acres across North America — about three-quarters in Canada, with some 1.7 million acres in Alberta alone — and Replenish intends to extend the model across Alberta, into other Canadian provinces, and ultimately into the U.S.

The scale this points to is easy to under-appreciate. Once every currently-known facility is operational, Replenish's owned production — the 2,000 tpm Beiseker granulation line (~24,000 tpy) plus the ~1,000 tpm colony pellet line (~12,000 tpy) — reaches roughly 36,000 tonnes a year, while its two signed licensing facilities, FUE in Minnesota (50,000 tpy, scalable to 100,000) and MJ Ag in the Peace Country (10,000 tpy), add ~60,000 tonnes of royalty-bearing capacity at little to no incremental capital. That is ~96,000 tonnes per year of currently-known platform capacity, scaling toward ~146,000 as FUE ramps.

Put economics to it. On the company's disclosed fertilizer pricing and 25–35% margins, plus an estimated ~$40–60 per tonne licensing royalty at the high margins we'd expect on a capital-light royalty stream, we model annual run-rate revenue of roughly CAD 22–27M and gross profit (before other direct costs) of roughly CAD 7–11M once all known facilities are at capacity. After an estimated corporate cost base, that points to steady-state EBITDA broadly in the CAD 4–7M range, with further upside as FUE scales. For a company whose equity has recently been priced in the high-twenty-millions, that is the gap we think the market has yet to close — and it is before any value for additional colonies.

We continue to expect the core Beiseker granulation plant to move to full 24/7 production shortly as it scales toward its 2,000 tpm target. Stacked together — full Beiseker capacity, the colony pellet line, and initial production from the FUE and MJ Ag licensing partners — Q3 2026 shapes up as the quarter in which four discrete revenue streams converge for the first time. On the company's own disclosed unit economics, that combined capacity sits well above where the equity is currently priced — before assigning any value to the colony-replication and licensing optionality we believe is the real prize.

Acreage and reach figures reflect Company disclosures; pricing, capacity and margin inputs are company-disclosed, while revenue, gross-profit, EBITDA and platform-capacity figures are ESGFIRE estimates based on those inputs and stated cost assumptions; the multi-colony scaling thesis reflects ESGFIRE's outlook, not company guidance

Legal Disclaimer

This interview is based upon reliable sources, namely regulated press releases from the company and investor presentations. Nevertheless, this interview may contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information. If that is the case, this is continuously stated above. Furthermore, any projections, forecasts, or similar are explicitly stated as such. The author holds shares and/or other securities of this company and the relevant company may or may not have paid the author for this content. . Because of the above, ESGFIRE urges the readers to always analyze all materials critically in an objective manner, e.g., concerning the reliability of the relevant source and of what constitutes the authors' personal interpretations. The readers is hereby reminded that the post does, as set forth in the Post, contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors. This interview was published by Filip Erhardt, at ESGFIRE on 24/6 2026. Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips, financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

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ESGFIRE is a Swedish investment company and research firm that focuses on companies with either an environmentally friendly service or product. By only investing in environmentally friendly companies, ESGFIRE have outperformed the major indexes for several years. We have a track record of over 1000 % returns since 2018 using our own proven method of identifying high potential ESG companies.



Contact details

Website: www.esgfire.com

CEO: Filip Erhardt

Email: [email protected]

Telephone:+46701609605

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SOURCE Replenish Nutrients