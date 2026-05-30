Replenish Nutrients: Market Has Yet to Price in the H2 2026 Capacity and Licensing Inflection

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Company:Replenish Nutrients

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $28 MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $0.14 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website:https://replenishnutrients.com/

ESGFIRE Commentary

Replenish Nutrients has delivered its Q1 2026 results, and while the quarter itself reflects a deliberate transition, the single data point that matters most is already on the tape: a 29% gross profit margin on granulated fertilizer at the Beiseker facility — squarely inside the Company's previously communicated 25–35% range. The unit economics are proven. From here, in our view, the story is no longer about whether the model works — it is about how quickly the surrounding capacity and licensing revenue layers come online.

The operational picture into the second half of 2026 is materially more eventful than Q1. Beiseker is on track to reach its full 2,000 metric tonnes per month capacity by Q3 2026, with the load-out tower nearing completion and 24-hour production crews being staffed, as disclosed in the Q1 2026 MD&A. Alongside this, Replenish has disclosed a new partnership with the Beiseker Hutterite colony — a development that, to our knowledge, had not been previously disclosed publicly — adding a further ~1,000 metric tonnes per month of pellet fertilizer capacity expected to come online in Q3 2026 at the same 25–35% gross margin profile. The Company has explicitly framed this partnership as a meaningful inroad to future large-scale production facilities at other Hutterite colonies in Canada. In our view, given the structural footprint of Hutterite agricultural communities across the Canadian prairies, the ability to replicate this model represents a meaningful and largely unmodelled lever for incremental high-margin production capacity over time.

The licensing layer is where the thesis becomes genuinely asymmetric. Per the Company's prior public disclosures, expected licensing revenues from the Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) agreement are guided at USD $40–60 per tonne at the Crookston, Minnesota facility, with initial annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes scalable to 100,000 metric tonnes under 24-hour production. At face value that translates to roughly CAD $2.8–4.1 million of annual licensing revenue from a single facility at base capacity, rising toward CAD $5.5–8.2 million at full scale. The MJ Ag Solutions agreement contributes a further annual royalty stream on similar economics from its Alberta facility. Importantly, the licensing model is capital-light — Replenish supplies the technology, IP and quality control while the partner funds and operates the facility — and ESGFIRE estimates that the resulting royalty revenue should ultimately convert at very high gross margins, likely in the 85–90% range (an ESGFIRE estimate, not a Company projection). The FUE agreement also carries an explicit option to expand into additional territories and future Replenish technologies, reinforcing the structural scalability of the model.

The macro context is also working in the Company's favour. The Q1 2026 MD&A specifically notes that geopolitical disruption in the Middle East is constraining international fertilizer supply and lifting demand for locally produced fertilizer across the Canadian market — a tailwind that, in our view, plays directly to Replenish's North-American-manufactured, regenerative product positioning. The first read-through is already visible in the MD&A: Q2 2026 volumes are significantly surpassing Q1 as of the disclosure date, with the trend expected to continue throughout the year.

Beyond the near-term execution layer, in our view Replenish is positioned to evolve into something materially larger than a regional fertilizer producer. The combination of a proven proprietary manufacturing process, a capital-light licensing model that has now produced two operating agreements, and meaningful per-tonne carbon savings versus conventional synthetic alternatives — referenced in a third-party study completed for the Company's Emissions Reduction Alberta application — together establish the foundation for what ESGFIRE views as a scalable, replicable regenerative platform. We see clear scope for additional Hutterite-colony partnerships in Canada and further licensing facilities across North America and internationally over time, each adding high-margin royalty income at little to no incremental capital cost to Replenish. To be clear, the multi-facility platform thesis above reflects ESGFIRE's own outlook based on publicly disclosed information, not Company guidance.

Looking forward, Q3 2026 stands out as the potential blockbuster quarter in the Replenish story. Four discrete revenue streams are scheduled to converge in roughly the same window — Beiseker reaching full capacity, the Hutterite pellet facility coming online, and both the FUE and MJ Ag licensing partners commencing initial production. That should, in our view, provide the first meaningful visibility on the licensing revenue line and, equally importantly, on the scalability of the partnership model. In our view, none of this is currently reflected in the Company's market capitalisation. On the Company's own disclosed unit economics, the combined revenue capacity coming online over the second half of 2026 sits comfortably in excess of where the equity is presently priced — and that is before assigning any value to the broader licensing-platform optionality, which ESGFIRE views as substantial. Q1 2026, in our view, will go down as the last quiet quarter before the inflection.

Legal Disclaimer

This post is based upon reliable sources, namely regulated press releases from the company and investor presentations. Nevertheless, this post may contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information. If that is the case, this is continuously stated above. Furthermore, any projections, forecasts, or similar are explicitly stated as such. The author holds shares and/or other securities of this company and the relevant company may or may not have paid the author for this content. . Because of the above, ESGFIRE urges the readers to always analyze all materials critically in an objective manner, e.g., concerning the reliability of the relevant source and of what constitutes the authors' personal interpretations. The readers is hereby reminded that the post does, as set forth in the Post, contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors. This interview was published by Filip Erhardt, at ESGFIRE on 29/5 2026. Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips, financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

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Any price targets, valuations, or similar forward-looking assessments are based on publicly available information and the author's own methodology, and should be understood strictly as opinions, not as personal recommendations.

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ESGFIRE is a Swedish investment company and research firm that focuses on companies with either an environmentally friendly service or product. By only investing in environmentally friendly companies, ESGFIRE have outperformed the major indexes for several years. We have a track record of over 1000 % returns since 2018 using our own proven method of identifying high potential ESG companies.

Contact details

Website: www.esgfire.com

CEO: Filip Erhardt

Email: [email protected]

Telephone:+46701609605

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SOURCE Replenish Nutrients