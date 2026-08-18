LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit has announced a new partnership with a national textile wholesaler, providing a $2.75 million factoring facility to fuel the company's West Coast expansion and market penetration into new apparel manufacturers.

Republic Business Credit Supports Textile Wholesaler with $2.75 Million Factoring Facility

Widely recognized for its delicate, textured fabrics, the textile wholesaler has experienced strong demand and rapid growth. While navigating the cyclical demands of the apparel industry amid a surge in global orders, the Company sought a financial partner with a deep understanding of the apparel supply chain and the working capital challenges unique to the industry. The Company chose Republic for its broad expertise in apparel and textiles.

"The apparel sector operates on highly specialized production and payment cycles that require flexible financing solutions," said Tae Chung, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer at Republic Business Credit. "Because we know this industry inside and out, we can build the genuine connections necessary to drive our clients' success and serve as a strategic growth partner. We're excited to help this partner capitalize on opportunities and scale to the next level."

With this transaction in place, Republic continues its high-momentum year, surpassing $50 million in new credit facilities, a significant milestone.

"Empowering and partnering with apparel companies is in our DNA and central to our growth strategy," said Robert Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Business Credit. "As we build on our 15-year legacy, our focus remains on staying true to our roots and delivering as a trusted partner. When they grow, we grow."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC