Republic Services Breaks Ground on San Bernardino Sustainability Park

Next-generation organics processing facility designed to significantly expand composting capacity across Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), has started construction on the San Bernardino Sustainability Park, a next‑generation organics processing facility designed to significantly expand composting capacity across Southern California. The facility is expected to open in late 2026.

The Republic Services San Bernardino Sustainability Park, located in San Bernardino County will play a critical role in helping communities meet California's SB 1383 organic waste reduction requirements while advancing a more circular approach to material management.

"The San Bernardino Sustainability Park strengthens local organics infrastructure while helping communities divert organic waste from landfills," said Chris Seney, director of organics for Republic Services. "It's a circular solution that puts organic material back to work in the communities it comes from."

Once operational, the facility is expected to deliver multiple regional benefits, including:

Reducing the volume of organic waste sent to landfills

Limiting long‑haul transportation to distant processors

Lowering associated vehicle emissions

Returning locally produced, high-quality compost back to surrounding communities

Creating new jobs during construction and ongoing operations.

Located on a 140‑acre site, with 60 acres dedicated to compost operations, the facility will utilize advanced aerated static pile composting technology, which accelerates processing times while producing high‑quality compost. The facility will initially process more than 300,000 tons of yard and food waste material annually, with planned scalability to 600,000 tons per year. Modern depackaging technology will also be used to remove waste contamination and improve material quality.

The San Bernadino Sustainability Park will be supported by a network of Republic Services transfer stations throughout the region, making it a significant organics hub for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Republic Services is a leader in organics recycling and processing in California, with 17 facilities throughout the state, including six compost sites, six commercial food waste preprocessing facilities, four green waste sites and an anaerobic digester. In 2025, the company processed 886,000 tons of food and yard waste across the state, helping customers and communities divert organic material from landfills for beneficial reuse.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry‑leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com.

Republic Services Media Relations

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SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.