Republic Services Marks Nearly $1 Billion in Sustainability Investments in 2025

Latest Sustainability Report details sustainability investments, along with meaningful progress toward 2030 Safety, Talent, Climate Leadership and Communities goals

PHOENIX, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting nearly $1 billion in sustainability investments during the year as the company continued to advance its 2030 Safety, Talent, Climate Leadership and Communities goals.

2025 Republic Services Sustainability Report.

The company's $973 million sustainability investments included bringing nine new renewable natural gas (RNG) projects online, opening the Indianapolis Polymer Center-Blue Polymers Complex and beginning construction on a third Polymer Center, as well as expanding its electric collection fleet to more than 180 trucks, supported by charging infrastructure at 32 sites.

"Sustainability is how we create value for our customers, our communities and our business," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "From making the industry's largest investment in fleet electrification to supporting millions of people in the communities we serve, our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our actions."

Republic Services continues to make meaningful strides toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals, including:

Achieving a safety rate 23% better than the industry average

Far exceeding national benchmarks with an all-time high employee engagement score of 87

Reducing total fleet emissions 37% since 2017

Positively impacting 25 million people since 2017 through volunteerism and community investments

Republic Services' sustainability achievements have received numerous recognitions over the past year, including inclusion in Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies, Forbes' Net-Zero Leaders, Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies and USA Today's America's Climate Leaders.

The 2025 Sustainability Report is part of a suite of sustainability reporting that includes Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Climate Risk reports. Sustainability reporting can be found on the company's website, at RepublicServices.com/sustainability/reporting.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

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SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.