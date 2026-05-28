Republican Red Winery Launches "The 1776 Collection" in Honor of America's 250th Birthday

Commemorative Reserve Wine Collection from Historic Massa Vineyard Celebrates Independence, Conversation, and American Craftsmanship

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican Red Winery today announced the launch of The 1776 Collection, a commemorative lineup of reserve wines created in honor of America's upcoming 250th birthday celebration on July 4, 2026.

Crafted from reserve wines sourced from the historic Massa Vineyard in Carmel Valley, California, The 1776 Collection was designed to celebrate the spirit of American independence, craftsmanship, and resilience through a series of limited commemorative labels inspired by defining moments and symbols in American history.

The 1776 Collection was created to commemorate America's upcoming 250th Birthday. Epic Fury is a limited 1.5L Magnum created to commemorate American strength and resolve.

The collection includes:

Washington Crossing – Massa Reserve Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Massa Reserve Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Join or Die – Massa Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Massa Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Stars & Stripes – Massa Reserve Red Blend 2021

Massa Reserve Red Blend 2021 Liberty Bell – Massa Reserve Merlot 2021

The 1776 Collection is complemented by Republican Red Winery's award-winning America's 250th Anniversary Sparkling Wine, which recently received Best of Show and Platinum honors in blind tasting at the 2026 Monterey International Wine Competition. Collectors can further expand the commemorative lineup with Epic Fury, a limited 1.5L Cabernet Sauvignon Magnum.

"As we get closer to America's 250th birthday, I find myself reflecting more and more on why we created this collection in the first place," Johnson said. "It wasn't about just sticking patriotic labels on bottles and calling it a day. We wanted to create something meaningful that honored the spirit of the fearless, steadfast, resolute, and selfless patriots that came before us."

The 1776 Collection has generated growing national media attention surrounding both the launch and the winery's unique American-made, online-only business model. The brand is known for labels inspired by politics, patriotism, U.S. military strength, and American culture. Early on, Johnson said the winery embraced an independent direct-to-consumer model after being encouraged to tone down some of its messaging and label concepts.

"We've made the deliberate decision to create labels that are interesting, and at times, a bit controversial. Not for the sake of noise, but to spark conversation," Johnson said. "Because conversation matters. I still believe great things can happen when people are willing to sit down together, share a bottle of wine, and simply talk."

The 1776 Collection is available now exclusively through Republican Red Winery.

"Celebrating America's 250th birthday shouldn't be controversial," Johnson said. "This collection was designed to bring Americans together to celebrate an important moment in our country's history."

For more information, visit RepublicanRed.com.

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SOURCE Republican Red Winery