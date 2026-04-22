Republican Red Winery Wins Top Awards at 2026 Monterey International Wine Competition

America 250 Sparkling Wine earns Best of Show and Platinum; Vino MAHA Cabernet Franc receives Gold

MONTEREY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican Red Winery today announced it has received three prestigious awards at the 2026 Monterey International Wine Competition, including Best of Show and Platinum for its America 250 Sparkling Wine (scored 94 points) and Gold for its Vino MAHA Cabernet Franc (scored 91 points).

America 250 Sparkling Wine by Republican Red Winery earned Platinum and Best of Show honors at the 2026 Monterey International Wine Competition. Created to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the wine reflects American craftsmanship and is part of a limited release celebrating heritage, tradition, and meaningful moments.

The Monterey International Wine Competition is recognized as one of the nation's respected wine judging events, bringing together experienced industry professionals including winemakers, sommeliers, wine writers, retailers, and educators. Wines are evaluated through a rigorous blind tasting process designed to ensure impartiality, with judges assessing entries based on quality, balance, structure, varietal expression, aroma, and finish.

At a time when the U.S. wine industry is experiencing declining consumption and an oversupply of grapes, Republican Red Winery continues to expand its portfolio through thoughtfully developed releases that resonate with consumers seeking meaning and connection in the products they choose. By focusing on craftsmanship, American sourcing, and wines tied to cultural moments and shared values, the winery has identified a distinct niche that continues to support growth even amid broader industry headwinds.

America 250 Sparkling Wine was created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States and to honor the spirit of liberty, resilience, and unity that has shaped the American story. Bright and refined, the wine features lively bubbles, balanced acidity, and a crisp finish intended for meaningful celebrations and historic moments. As part of a limited commemorative collection, the wine reflects the belief that certain milestones deserve to be marked with intention and shared with others.

Vino MAHA Cabernet Franc reflects a philosophy rooted in heritage, authenticity, and intentional living. Thoughtfully crafted to emphasize balance, structure, and purity, the wine is inspired by traditions that have shaped the rhythm of home life for generations. Vino MAHA encourages a return to the table as a place of connection, conversation, and appreciation for the values that bring people together.

Both award-winning wines reflect Republican Red Winery's commitment to producing wines that prioritize quality while also embracing meaning and identity. The recognition highlights the winery's continued focus on thoughtful sourcing, careful production, and wines designed to complement meaningful occasions.

"These awards affirm what we believe at Republican Red Winery — that our customers love the labels, but it's the quality of the wine that keeps them coming back," said Founder Paul Johnson. "America 250 Sparkling Wine and Vino MAHA were both created to reflect values that bring people together: heritage, craftsmanship, and intentional living. We are proud to support American-made wine from grapes to glass and the farmers who make it possible, and we are honored to see these wines recognized by such a respected panel of judges."

About Republican Red Winery

Republican Red Winery premium wines celebrate American craftsmanship, heritage, and shared values. Through limited releases thoughtfully developed from grape to glass, the winery creates wines intended to elevate meaningful gatherings and honor the traditions that bring people together.

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Republican Red Winery

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https://republicanred.com

SOURCE Republican Red Winery