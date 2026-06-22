Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 25, 2026

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 25, 15 May - 19 June 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 3,972,108 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 1.18% of outstanding capital. The buybacks have now been halted, in accordance with the current rules, as Truecaller is publishing its interim report for the second quarter on Friday, the 17th of July.

At the 2026 AGM the Board of Directors was authorized to repurchase Class B shares until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The authorization means that the Board may decide to repurchase Class B shares in such a number that the company's holding of its own shares does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company as of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The share buybacks formed part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 15 June 2026. The share buyback programme will take place between 15 June 2026 up until the 2027 AGM, and was carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 15 June 2026 2 222 108 12.60 27 093 911 16 June 2026 1 750 000 13.12 22 959 862 17 June 2026





18 June 2026





19 June 2026





Total accumulated over week 25/2026 3 972 108 12.60 50 053 774 Total accumulated during the buyback program 3 972 108 12.60 50 053 774

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by DNB Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 11,822,108 B shares and 2,089,498 C-shares as of 19 June 2026, which corresponds to 4.12% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 337,515,795 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 323,604,189.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes:

Date: Aggregated volume Average share price Total transaction value Oct 2022-May 2023 13 281 779 33.99 451 447 668 June 2023-May 2024 15 365 336 31.78 488 310 378 June 2024-May 2025 3 945 332 36.35 143 397 037 June 2025 – May 2026 20 179 594 18.09 365 061 969 June 2026- 3 972 108 12.60 50 053 774 Total 56 774 249 26.40 1 498 270 826

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00, [email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

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https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-25--2026,c4365921

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4365921/4160825.pdf Press release buybacks week 25 2026 Truecaller 260622

SOURCE Truecaller AB