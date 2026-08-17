Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 10 August 2026 and 14 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 643,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 10 August 2026 127,000 346.1576 43,962,015.20 11 August 2026 129,000 344.8957 44,491,545.30 12 August 2026 129,000 348.2675 44,926,507.50 13 August 2026 129,000 345.7657 44,603,775.30 14 August 2026 129,000 346.7367 44,729,034.30 Total accumulated over week 33 643,000 346.3653 222,712,877.60 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2,438,661 330.9512 807,077,666.40

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 14 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 59,103,426 59,103,426 Number of outstanding shares 1,167,499,438 1,167,499,438

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-33--2026,c4384285

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