Reputation Advisors International Welcomes Sharon Koh as Newest Member

Singapore-based communications advisor brings more than 25 years of experience in reputation management and crisis communications

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Advisors International (RAI), a global association of distinguished communications professionals, today announced its newest member: Sharon Koh, Founder and Principal Advisor of The Brand Imprint, a Singapore-based boutique advisory firm.

Koh brings over 25 years of experience in brand marketing, digital communications, and crisis management across Southeast Asia. Through The Brand Imprint, she advises brands and leadership teams on reputation-related matters, including crisis preparedness, online crisis response, and reputational risk on social media and digital platforms.

Before founding The Brand Imprint, Koh was part of the founding team at Scoot as Head of Marketing, where she led the airline's brand and digital communications. She also served as Managing Director of Digital Studio by APRW, advising senior counsel on social media strategy, digital reputation management, and crisis response.

"I am pleased to join Reputation Advisors International and to be part of this group of experienced communications professionals," Koh said. "I look forward to exchanging ideas and perspectives with colleagues working in different markets around the world."

Koh's appointment strengthens RAI's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are pleased to welcome Sharon Koh as our latest member to Reputation Advisors International," said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and President of Reputation Advisors International. "Sharon's experience in Southeast Asia and her extensive background in crisis communications and reputation management are sure to be a valuable asset to our network."

About Reputation Advisors International (RAI)

Reputation Advisors International is a worldwide association of senior communications professionals with expertise in high-stakes issues related to reputation management, brand positioning, legal and regulatory communications, crisis planning and response, and related areas.

The network currently has members in 18 cities in 14 countries across the globe, including Abu Dhabi, Brasília, Brussels, Chiasso, Frankfurt, Geneva, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Munich, New York, Oslo, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit: www.reputationadvisors.net.

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SOURCE Reputation Advisors International