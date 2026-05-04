Reputation Advisors International Welcomes Jacklin Kim as Newest Member

Seoul, South Korea-based communications expert is the global network's fourth new member in twelve months

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Advisors International (RAI), a global association of distinguished communications professionals, today announced its newest member: Jacklin Kim of SUITS Communications, South Korea's first and only dedicated litigation communications and crisis reputation strategy firm.

Jacklin brings over 30 years of experience in strategic communications and digital strategy and expands RAI's presence in the Asia/Pacific region. Her work has focused on integrated communications that strengthen corporate reputation and brand value.

Jacklin began her career as a journalist at one of Korea's leading media organizations and later built over a decade of global PR consulting experience at firms such as FleishmanHillard. She also served as Managing Director of Allison Partners Korea for five years, building a strong network in integrated marketing communications.

Throughout her career, Jacklin has led strategic communications programs for global pharmaceutical and medical device companies, supporting reputation management, issue and crisis response, and stakeholder engagement—helping clients enhance business outcomes while building long-term partnerships.

Jacklin currently serves as a board member of the Korean Society for Health Communication and the Korean Academic Society for Public Relations, contributing to the advancement of healthcare and public policy communications.

Jacklin Kim said: "I am honored to join Reputation Advisors International at a meaningful milestone—marking 30 years in the communications industry. Being invited to this distinguished network feels like a recognition of the journey so far, and at the same time, a new starting point. I look forward to engaging with global peers, exchanging forward-looking insights, and contributing to advancing strategic communications across markets."

Jacklin is RAI's fourth new member in 12 months, with three other members having joined RAI in 2025:

Andreas Kern , Founder and CEO of Rubicom, a Zurich-based communications consultancy. Andreas brings over 20 years of experience in strategic positioning, reputation management, and crisis communications, with a broad network within the Swiss financial center and beyond.

, Founder and CEO of Rubicom, a Zurich-based communications consultancy. Andreas brings over 20 years of experience in strategic positioning, reputation management, and crisis communications, with a broad network within the Swiss financial center and beyond. Michael MacMillan, Partner & Managing Director at Vancouver-based PRA Communications, the world's leading strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the mining sector. A former journalist, Michael is a seasoned communications strategist with over 25 years of experience.

Partner & Managing Director at Vancouver-based PRA Communications, the world's leading strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the mining sector. A former journalist, Michael is a seasoned communications strategist with over 25 years of experience. Peter Wilkinson, Founder of Wilkinson Group, a Sydney-based strategic communications and corporate affairs consultancy. Peter has be specialising in crisis communications for close to 25 years, and before that was an accomplished newsman and investigative journalist.

RAI now boasts 15 members across nine countries and four continents.

"We are excited to welcome our newest members to Reputation Advisors International," said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG | Haggerty LLC in New York and President of Reputation Advisors International. "These members bring exactly the caliber of expertise we look for as we continue to grow our global network."

About Reputation Advisors International (RAI)

Reputation Advisors International is a worldwide association of senior communications professionals with expertise in high-stakes issues related to reputation management, brand positioning, legal and regulatory communications, crisis planning and response, and related areas.

The network currently has members in 13 cities across the globe, including Brussels, Chiasso, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Oslo, Seoul, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit: www.reputationadvisors.net

Media Contact

Lucy O'Brien

[email protected]

SOURCE Reputation Advisors International