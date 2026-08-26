ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Final Distribution to Unitholders

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ResCap Liquidating Trust

Aug 26, 2026, 17:50 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution of $.0824 per unit to holders of units of beneficial interest in the trust, totaling $8.1 million.  The distribution will be paid on September 15, 2026, to unit holders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday September 8, 2026. Following the completion of the distribution, the position for the units will be deleted from DTC, the CUSIP number for the units will be retired and the units will be cancelled. 

Because the Trust does not have the necessary information concerning the identity and tax status of its unit holders, the trust will distribute the gross amount of the distribution to brokers (through DTC) and anticipates that the required tax withholding will be effected by U.S. brokers (or other nominees).

Unit holders should consult their tax advisors with respect to the tax treatment of the distribution.

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

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