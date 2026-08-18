Research Solutions to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (RSSS) today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Midwest IDEAS Conference

August 27

Location: Chicago, IL

The company will present Thursday, August 27th at 9:55am CT with 1x1 meetings throughout the day, The presentation is webcast and can be accessed at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest

Lake Street Capital Markets Big10 Conference

September 10

Location: New York, NY

The company will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Qualified investors interested in attending or scheduling a meeting at either conference should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] or their Lake Street sales representative.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI Company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the Company uniquely combines AI-powered tools—including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities—with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.