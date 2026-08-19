Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Explains What's Really Behind a High Water Bill in HelloNation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes a sudden spike in your water bill when your usage has not changed? In HelloNation, Tim Martin of Jimmy's Plumbing in Greensboro explains that hidden plumbing leaks are often to blame. From silent toilet leaks to dripping faucets and underground pipe issues, he outlines the most common culprits and how homeowners can catch problems early to save money.

Tim Martin, Vice President of Jimmy's Plumbing Speed Speed

Martin notes that one of the leading causes of wasted water is a running toilet. Toilets can leak silently, with water seeping from the tank into the bowl without obvious signs. A worn flapper valve or faulty fill mechanism may cause constant refilling, wasting hundreds of gallons per day. Many homeowners do not realize this until their bill unexpectedly doubles or triples.

Leaky faucets are another frequent offender. Even a slow drip may seem harmless, but over the course of a month, the wasted water can add up to hundreds of gallons. Martin emphasizes that ignoring a visible drip is essentially money going down the drain. With multiple fixtures in a home, the costs compound quickly.

Hidden leaks inside walls or beneath floors are harder to detect. A small pipe leak may not show visible damage right away but can quietly drive up bills while also causing mold, rot, or structural damage over time. Subtle signs like faint stains, musty odors, or unexplained damp spots may eventually appear, but by that point thousands of gallons may already be lost.

Water heaters can also contribute to hidden water waste. A slow drip from the tank or connecting pipes not only increases utility costs but also reduces the appliance's lifespan. Outdoor systems pose additional risks. Irrigation systems, hose bibs, and underground lines may develop cracks or leaks that waste water without leaving puddles on the surface. In these cases, much of the wasted water seeps directly into the soil.

Martin advises homeowners to start with basic detective work when a bill spikes. Checking faucets, toilets, and visible pipes for drips or running water is the first step. Listening for water movement when no fixtures are in use can also provide clues. Most water meters can help confirm a hidden leak: if the meter spins when all water is shut off, there is likely a problem somewhere in the system.

If the source cannot be found, Martin recommends calling a plumber. Professionals use tools such as moisture meters, pressure tests, and listening devices to locate leaks behind walls or underground. Repairing the issue quickly not only lowers the water bill but also prevents additional property damage.

Prevention, Martin emphasizes, plays a major role in controlling costs. Routine plumbing maintenance, such as replacing worn toilet parts, inspecting exposed pipes, and flushing water heaters, helps keep systems efficient. Even simple steps like checking the water meter periodically can reveal problems before they become expensive surprises.

He concludes that high water bills are never random. A sudden increase almost always signals an underlying issue that needs attention. By looking beyond the obvious and addressing silent leaks, homeowners protect their finances and preserve one of the home's most valuable resources.

The full article, What's Really Behind That High Water Bill?, is available in HelloNation. In it, Martin explains how to identify hidden plumbing leaks and take preventive measures that lead to long-term water savings.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation