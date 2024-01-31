Residents Proclaim Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community as "The Cat's Meow"

The sounds of big band music filled the air as gentleman donned their Gatsby-style apparel and ladies dazzled in their jeweled flapper gowns and feather boas. The radiant crowd gathered at their own personal speakeasy, Watercrest Macon's one of a kind cigar and scotch lounge named Bogey's, for a glass of 'hooch' or 'giggle water,' as it was called during Prohibition times. With smiles and laughter abounding, guests showcased their finest dance moves like, 'the Fox Trot, the Shimmy, and the Charleston.'

"As they'd say in the 1920's, we are 'Putting on the Ritz' here at Watercrest Macon as we honor our seniors and celebrate their individuality with unique events that spark fond memories and engagement," says Nat Watkins, Executive Director of Watercrest Macon.

These events are part of the signature Live Exhilarated™ programming by Watercrest Senior Living offering diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

