Residents Proclaim Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community as "The Cat's Meow"

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

31 Jan, 2024, 22:15 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents enjoyed a blast from the past at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care as the luxury senior living community transformed into a toe-tapping good time for their annual Roaring 20's Cocktail Party.

The sounds of big band music filled the air as gentleman donned their Gatsby-style apparel and ladies dazzled in their jeweled flapper gowns and feather boas. The radiant crowd gathered at their own personal speakeasy, Watercrest Macon's one of a kind cigar and scotch lounge named Bogey's, for a glass of 'hooch' or 'giggle water,' as it was called during Prohibition times. With smiles and laughter abounding, guests showcased their finest dance moves like, 'the Fox Trot, the Shimmy, and the Charleston.'

"As they'd say in the 1920's, we are 'Putting on the Ritz' here at Watercrest Macon as we honor our seniors and celebrate their individuality with unique events that spark fond memories and engagement," says Nat Watkins, Executive Director of Watercrest Macon.

These events are part of the signature Live Exhilarated™ programming by Watercrest Senior Living offering diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Macon is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Good Times Roared at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Roaring Twenties Cocktail Party

Good Times Roared at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Roaring Twenties Cocktail Party

Jazzy tunes drifted through the hallways as Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach hosted a roaring 20's cocktail party for residents, associates and friends....
Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Teleia Farrell to the Market Street Viera Leadership Team

Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Teleia Farrell to the Market Street Viera Leadership Team

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Teleia Farrell as Associate Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera. Market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.