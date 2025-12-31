Sage Park Guadalupe Senior Living Community Celebrates the Magic of Christmas

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The residents and associates of Sage Park Guadalupe senior living community embraced the holiday season with a month filled with Christmas cheer and spirited celebration.

Sage Park Guadalupe, a Watercrest Senior Living Community, celebrates the magic of Christmas with special events and holiday traditions all month long.

In the days leading up to Christmas, residents enjoyed a magical trip to the Crumbling Castle holiday lights and engaged in community goodwill with a blanket and sock drive, and a toy drive for the Hill Country Youth Ranch. The community welcomed the Prime Time Singers and their beautiful holiday melodies and a resident's family member, Tracy Blew, a talented pastry maker who led residents in the art of cookie decorating.

Sage Park Guadalupe was transformed into an enchanting and festive sight as residents competed in a door decorating contest, created their own personal snow globes, lined the hallways with lush garland, and enjoyed a day of shopping with a multitude of items displayed by local vendors.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling lights to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was recently awarded management of the senior living community formerly known as Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront located in Kerrville, Texas. As of August 1st, Watercrest Senior Living has stepped in to provide operational leadership of the community under new management and launched the brand repositioning to Sage Park Guadalupe. This expansion broadens Watercrest Senior Living operations across the Southeast into Texas and includes the launch of two additional communities rebranded as Sage Park Austin and Sage Park San Antonio.

Sage Park Guadalupe offers independent living and assisted living residences with a variety of spacious floor plans, and signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The Sage Park Wellness Department is focused on prevention, healing, and care specific to the unique needs of each resident, helping them to live life to their fullest. Residents enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, featuring a dynamic calendar of activities and outings, 3 Chef-prepared meals daily with restaurant style dining, and an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) tailored by care specialists for each resident's personal needs.

The community is conveniently located at 135 Plaza Drive in the heart of historic Guadalupe, Texas, boasting majestic backdrops to an array of annual events and festivals, beautiful parks, distinguished golf courses and camping for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Rich in culture and heritage, residents and visitors are captivated by the Museum of Western Art, Riverside Nature Center, The Point Theater, and Symphony of the Hills. Sage Park Guadalupe offers inviting social gathering areas and comfortable dining venues, as well as a library, art center, salon, and beautifully landscaped courtyard, gazebo, and patio. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 830-396-5946 or visit Sage Park Guadalupe.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

