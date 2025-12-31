Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates Holiday Magic All Month Long

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays was in full effect this month at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living. Residents enjoyed celebrating time-honored holiday traditions, special events, sampling their favorite sweet treats, and delighting in the twinkling of wreaths and Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.

Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living celebrates the magic of the holiday season with special events and outings to engage residents with joyful interaction.

Watercrest Buena Vista residents kicked off the season with their annual Festival of Wreaths event, auctioning off beautifully decorated wreaths generously donated by community vendors. With a fantastic performance by the Hometown Twirlers, and Christmas Carols by Suzi and Janelle, the event raised funds to benefit Wreaths Across America, honoring our nation's fallen soldiers.

With the aromas of Christmas in the air, residents enjoyed a jolly visit from Santa Claus to celebrate National Pajama Day and National Candy Cane Day. Guests enjoyed dancing and sipping warm eggnog while posing amongst the festive decor. The community also delighted in special performances by the talented dancers of Ballet Dénouement and live music by Virgil.

Watercrest associates gathered together in celebration and camaraderie for their associate Christmas party and Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest, some of the many events contributing to Watercrest's annual recognition as a Certified Great Place to Work.

A highlight of the month for many residents was a trip to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala where every corner of the spectacular facility was elegantly decorated with lights, gifts and elaborate holiday décor.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling lights to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an award-winning independent, assisted living and memory care community recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2025 Best Independent Living Community. Residents enjoy outstanding amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

