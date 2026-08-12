Resideo Appoints Shane Harrison as Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) ("Resideo"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential end markets, today announced that Shane Harrison has been appointed as Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Mr. Harrison is a seasoned finance leader with more than 25 years of experience across corporate finance, investor relations, and strategic transactions. He joins Resideo from NRC Health, a publicly traded healthcare technology and analytics company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and was previously Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at PowerSchool, a leading K-12 education software provider. He has also served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at NAVEX Global, a risk and compliance-based software business, and held several senior leadership roles at FLIR Systems, a provider of perception and awareness technologies, including Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Corporate Treasurer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. He began his career at Deloitte and was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Tom Surran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resideo, said, "I am excited to welcome Shane as our CFO and leverage his decades of finance leadership to achieve our near- and longer-term financial goals. I look forward to partnering with Shane to drive growth, expand margins, and generate strong cash flow to create long-term shareholder value."

"This is an exciting time to join Resideo as the Company starts this next chapter following the spin-off transaction," said Mr. Harrison. "The Company's leading brands, innovation pipeline, track record of financial performance, and exceptional team are a tremendous foundation for further growth."

About Resideo

Resideo is a global building technologies company that is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential markets. The company serves professional installers and integrators across diverse product categories, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls, combustion, life safety, security, and water. Its comfort and protection solutions can be found in more than 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. More information about Resideo and its trusted brands, including BRK, First Alert, and Honeywell Home, is available at resideo.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher T. Lee

Global Head of Strategic Finance

[email protected]

Media:

Kevin Hunt

Communications Director

[email protected]

Or

Dan Moore, Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.