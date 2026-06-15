ResiHome Partners with McKinley Homes to Manage Eight Premier Communities, Expanding Southeastern Footprint

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiHome, the premier property management division of RESICAP, announced today a strategic new partnership with regional homebuilder McKinley Homes. Under the new agreement, ResiHome will assume property management operations for eight highly anticipated communities. This partnership adds nearly 1,000 doors to ResiHome's growing and diverse portfolio of dedicated build-to-rent (BTR) communities and scattered single-family homes this year, with plans to grow to 5,000 doors together within three years.

This partnership brings together McKinley Homes' expertise in constructing high-quality, desirable residential neighborhoods and ResiHome's award-winning, tech-forward approach to property management. By combining forces, both companies aim to deliver an unparalleled, seamless living experience for residents while maximizing the long-term value of these assets.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this new relationship with McKinley Homes," said Mentor Sokoli, President of ResiHome. "McKinley Homes has an outstanding reputation for building vibrant, high-quality communities. Taking over the management of these eight exceptional properties aligns perfectly with ResiHome's mission to provide best-in-class service to residents and property owners alike. We see tremendous potential in this partnership and look forward to a long, successful collaboration."

The integration of hybrid communities-where built-for-sale and built-for-rent properties coexist-reflects a growing national trend in real estate. ResiHome's specialized management platform is uniquely positioned to maintain community cohesion, elevate property aesthetics, and streamline day-to-day operations across these blended neighborhoods.

"Partnering with ResiHome was a natural choice for us as we continue to scale our footprint across the Southeast," said Jinsong Yang, Founder and Managing Partner of McKinley Homes. "ResiHome's operational excellence and innovative property management platform ensure that our communities will be managed to the highest standard. This collaboration allows us to focus on what we do best-building beautiful homes-knowing that our residents and properties are in the absolute best hands."

Transition of management operations for all eight communities is underway. Prospective residents interested in leasing opportunities at these locations can find more information by visiting ResiHome's website.

About ResiHome

ResiHome is a leading national property management company and a division of RESICAP. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, data-driven analytics, and a dedicated team of real estate professionals, ResiHome delivers exceptional property management services that maximize asset value for owners while providing an unparalleled rental experience for residents. For more information, visit resihome.com.

About McKinley Homes

McKinley Homes is a premier land developer and builder headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With a focus on quality construction and prime locations, McKinley Homes develops and builds residential communities, townhomes, and single-family homes across the Southeast. For more information, visit mckinleyhomes.com.

SOURCE ResiHome