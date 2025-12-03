ResiHome Takes Over Property Management of Four BTR Communities from Rocklyn Homes

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiHome, a leading provider of institutional level property management, announced it has officially taken over property management responsibilities for four Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities developed by Rocklyn Homes. The Georgia communities—North Pointe, Southport Townhomes, Parkway Pointe, and The Hamilton—mark another milestone in ResiHome's expanding footprint and a strengthening partnership between two companies poised for significant growth in 2026.

This management transition aligns with ResiHome's broader strategy to scale its third-party property management services nationwide. In addition to Rocklyn Homes, ResiHome manages communities for a growing roster of clients who rely on ResiHome for its operational excellence, resident-focused service model, and ability to deliver consistent performance across diverse markets and portfolios.

"We are proud to partner with Rocklyn Homes and to bring our property management experience to these outstanding communities," said Mentor Sokoli, VP of Property Management at ResiHome. "Rocklyn builds beautiful, well-designed homes, and our team is committed to delivering exceptional customer service to their residents. As both organizations continue to grow into 2026, this partnership positions us to support even more families across Georgia and additional markets."

Residents of the four communities transitioned seamlessly to ResiHome's management platform, gaining access to its sleek online portal, 24/7 support, and customer-first service experience.

"Our partnership with ResiHome enhances the long-term success of these communities and ensures our residents receive best-in-class professional management," said Sal Nappo, EVP - SFR/BTR & Acquisitions at Rocklyn Homes. "ResiHome's operational expertise makes them the ideal partner as Rocklyn continues to invest in BTR development."

ResiHome anticipates sustained growth in its third-party management platform, driven by deepening partnerships and strategic new client engagements, as it moves into 2026 and beyond.

About ResiHome

ResiHome is a premier property management company specializing in single-family rental and build-to-rent communities across the U.S. With a focus on exceptional service, modern technology, and operational excellence, ResiHome delivers reliable performance for its partners and an outstanding living experience for its residents. Learn more at resihome.com.

SOURCE ResiHome