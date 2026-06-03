Resilience Launches Cyber Risk Program for Private Equity, Powered by Arc

New offering gives private equity firms portfolio-level visibility into cyber risk, enabling CISOs and operating partners to manage aggregate exposure across investments from acquisition through exit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading cyber risk solutions company Resilience announced the launch of its Private Equity Cyber Risk Program, a new offering designed to help private equity (PE) firms manage cyber exposure across their portfolios. It connects Arc, Resilience's cyber risk management platform for complex organizations, with bespoke insurance endorsements through carrier partners to address structural coverage gaps across the investment lifecycle.

Private equity firms operate in a fundamentally different risk environment than traditional enterprises. Security leaders are responsible for dozens of portfolio companies, each with distinct systems, controls, and reporting structures. Some report directly to the PE firm while others sit beneath additional parent entities that further obscure oversight. As firms scale through acquisitions, divestitures, and shared infrastructure, that risk becomes increasingly concentrated and interconnected. Yet most still rely on fragmented, point-in-time assessments at the individual company level, with little to no regular flow of security data back to the firm. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, this visibility gap is where exposure compounds–the distance between what was assessed at onboarding and what's actually true today widens silently. Meanwhile, PE firms are operating within insurance models not designed for this level of complexity.

"Private equity risk transfer needs expose structural gaps in standard cyber policies," said Maria Long, Resilience's Chief Underwriting Officer. "Coverage often lags behind acquisitions, Transition Service Agreements (TSA) create ambiguity, and broad control group definitions can extend unanticipated liability across entities. We've engineered our underwriting approach to address those gaps directly, providing immediate coverage for new acquisitions, explicit TSA support, and tighter control group definitions aligned to portfolio risk."

Resilience's Private Equity Cyber Risk Program is built to address insurance coverage at each stage of the deal lifecycle:

At acquisition: Provides immediate and retroactive coverage through carrier partners for newly acquired portfolio companies, including transitional services agreement support with clear liability carve-outs, while Arc enhances diligence with expedited cyber risk reports and premium indications, pre-close liability quantification to surface technical debt, and continuous vulnerability and dark web monitoring during onboarding.

Provides immediate and retroactive coverage through carrier partners for newly acquired portfolio companies, including transitional services agreement support with clear liability carve-outs, while Arc enhances diligence with expedited cyber risk reports and premium indications, pre-close liability quantification to surface technical debt, and continuous vulnerability and dark web monitoring during onboarding. During the hold period: Extends coverage for voluntary shutdowns, third-party service interruptions, and a 270-day restoration period, supported by 24/7 claims response and access to preferred legal and forensic panelists, while Arc delivers a centralized portfolio risk dashboard to rank entities by criticality, validate security programs, guide investment decisions, streamline renewals, and continuously monitor exposures.

Extends coverage for voluntary shutdowns, third-party service interruptions, and a 270-day restoration period, supported by 24/7 claims response and access to preferred legal and forensic panelists, while Arc delivers a centralized portfolio risk dashboard to rank entities by criticality, validate security programs, guide investment decisions, streamline renewals, and continuously monitor exposures. At exit: Tightly scoped control group definitions and continued vicarious liability coverage help PE firms cleanly sever exposure and protect valuation through close, supported by indemnification protections including forensic accounting assistance, while our Arc offering generates exportable "State of Cyber Risk" reports to validate security maturity and support valuation at exit.

For CISOs and security leaders in private equity, this represents a shift in how cyber risk is managed.

"A CISO in private equity isn't responsible for just one organization. They're responsible for dozens, so their approach to security has to reflect that," said Long. "Until now, they haven't had a clear way to see how risk in one portfolio company impacts another or the portfolio as a whole. This program with Arc gives them the visibility to prioritize and the targeted control recommendations to reduce risk where it matters most."

By connecting Arc's portfolio-level visibility with integrated insurance and risk expertise, Resilience enables PE firms to protect and enhance portfolio value in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Private equity has been forced to manage cyber risk with tools designed for single companies," said Vishaal 'V8' Hariprasad, CEO and Co-Founder of Resilience. "We saw that gap firsthand and built this program to address it, giving firms visibility into how risk builds across a portfolio and the ability to align that insight directly with insurance and financial outcomes."

For more information about the Private Equity Cyber Risk Program, visit here.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in connected solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE Resilience