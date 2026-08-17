Resolve AI Appoints Jason Forget as President and Founding Chief Revenue Officer

Proven enterprise software leader joins as AI shifts from generating more code to operating it reliably in production

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve AI, the AI for running and operating software in production, today appointed Jason Forget as President and founding Chief Revenue Officer. Forget will oversee Resolve AI's global commercial organization as the company brings AI for production to more enterprises.

The appointment comes as AI makes it dramatically faster to create and ship software, without making that software easier to run. More code creates more services, dependencies, alerts, and incidents, increasing the pressure on the engineers responsible for keeping critical systems reliable. Resolve AI is building the agentic operating layer for this next phase: purpose-built AI agents and models that work across code, infrastructure, telemetry, and institutional knowledge to automate on-call, investigate issues and identify root causes, and operate production tasks to help engineering teams run reliable and resilient systems

Forget joins Resolve AI with more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise software companies. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cockroach Labs, where he led global go-to-market strategy and execution across sales, marketing, partnerships, customer success, support, and revenue operations. He also applied AI across the go-to-market organization to build a modern, data-driven revenue operating model.

"Resolve has proven it can deliver measurable value in complex production environments where enterprises need AI most," said Spiros Xanthos, co-founder and CEO of Resolve AI. "As customer demand grows, our next phase is about turning that momentum into broad enterprise adoption. Jason's experience, customer focus and operating rigor will help us build a durable, category-defining business and bring Resolve AI to more enterprises."

Across his career, Forget has scaled multiple enterprise software companies from less than $1M ARR to $350M+ in ARR. He specializes in aligning modern data infrastructure, AI-enabled growth strategies, and company-wide execution to build enduring category-leading technology businesses. Forget holds an MBA from Bentley University and a Bachelor of Science in finance and marketing from Northeastern University.

"As I thought about my next move, I looked for the rare intersection of exceptional founders and people, a consequential customer problem, and the cutting edge of the industry helping shape the AI revolution at a moment when it is fundamentally transforming how software is built and operated. I found all three at Resolve AI," said Forget. "The next major chapter of AI in software engineering is not only about writing code; it is about running code and infrastructure, and upleveling humans. I am excited to partner with Spiros, Mayank, and the entire team to bring this technology to more customers and build an enduring company."

Forget's appointment follows a period of significant momentum for Resolve AI. In April, the company raised a $40 million Series A extension at a $1.5 billion valuation, bringing total funding to more than $190 million just 18 months after emerging from stealth. Resolve AI also launched Resolve AI Labs to advance the domain-specific models and agentic systems required to operate complex production environments. Additionally, new bookings increased 128% quarter over quarter, with the company closing more new business in Q2 than in the prior two quarters combined. Enterprise customers including Coinbase, DoorDash, MSCI, Autodesk, and Zscaler use Resolve AI to manage production environments and reduce the time and engineering effort required to investigate incidents.

For more information, visit https://resolve.ai.

About Resolve AI: Resolve AI is AI for running and operating software in production, which underpins how businesses operate. Founded by observability pioneers Spiros Xanthos and Mayank Agarwal, Resolve AI combines custom and frontier AI models, production-specific agents, and deep systems expertise to solve the hardest problems in modern software operations. Leading companies, including Coinbase, DoorDash, MSCI, Autodesk, and Zscaler, rely on Resolve AI to manage their production environments. Learn more at resolve.ai.

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SOURCE Resolve AI