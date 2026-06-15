Resolver Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading GRC platform vendors.

Resolver, with its capabilities spanning incident management, operational risk, compliance, and audit management, has been recognized for its focus on risk intelligence, investigation-driven workflows, and real-time visibility into enterprise risk events.

PUNE, India, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Resolver as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, 2026.

Sahil Dhamgaye, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Resolver has established a strong position in the GRC market through its risk-centric approach to governance, risk, and compliance management. Its platform enables organizations to capture, analyze, and respond to risk events by connecting incident management, investigations, and compliance workflows within an integrated framework. Resolver demonstrates strength in delivering contextual risk intelligence through investigation-driven workflows, supported by configurable reporting and analytics capabilities. Its capabilities enable organizations to enhance risk visibility, streamline incident response, and support more informed decision-making across operational risk and compliance functions."

QKS Group defines Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform as a software solution that helps organizations manage and monitor their governance, risk management, and compliance activities in a cohesive and integrated manner. It provides tools and functionalities to streamline processes, assess and mitigate risks, ensure compliance with regulations and standards, and improve overall governance practices. It enables a strategic approach to achieving business objectives while navigating the complexities of the business environment. GRC platforms typically offer modules for risk management, compliance management, policy management, audit management, and other related areas, providing a centralized platform for managing all aspects of GRC activities within an organization.

Resolver positions itself as a GRC provider with strong capabilities in incident management, investigations, operational risk, and compliance. The platform enables organizations to capture and correlate risk events and incidents, providing contextual visibility into operational risks and their impact on broader compliance and governance processes. Resolver demonstrates strength in environments requiring real-time incident response and investigation workflows, supported by configurable dashboards and analytics. Its approach enables organizations to move from reactive incident handling to more proactive risk management, strengthening overall risk visibility.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the GRC platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named a SPARK Leader in both GRC and IT Risk Management isn't something we take lightly, especially in a field this competitive," said Kam Rawal, President, Resolver. "Resolver gives risk and compliance teams the visibility, configurability, and control they need to run mature programs without the overhead of a monolithic, rigid enterprise platform," he adds.

Additional Resources:

About Resolver:

Resolver, a Kroll Business, a leader in risk intelligence solutions, safeguards $6.5 trillion in market cap across 1,000+ companies worldwide. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, we help transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to mitigate risks, recover swiftly, and strengthen operations. Discover how at www.resolver.com. See Risk. Build Resilience.

Media Contacts:

Riley Tighe, Commercial GRC Director

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE QKS Group