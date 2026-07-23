CSG Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Configure, Price & Quote Application, Telecommunication, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Configure, Price & Quote Application, Telecommunication.

CSG, with its comprehensive technology for Configure, Price & Quote Application, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has recognized CSG as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Configure, Price & Quote Application, Telecommunication, 2026.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

CSG has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™: Configure, Price & Quote (CPQ) for Telecommunications by QKS Group. CSG Quote & Order enables communications service providers (CSPs) to manage complex B2B commercial processes through agreement-centric selling, catalog-driven product configuration, AI-enabled pricing, commercial order management, and integrated quote-to-cash execution. The platform combines configuration, pricing, quoting, order orchestration, fulfilment coordination, and billing alignment within a unified commercial framework that supports complex enterprise services, wholesale offerings, and multi-site customer engagements. CSG differentiates itself through its agreement-driven commercial model, API-first architecture, shared product catalog, profitability management capabilities, and governance controls that help organizations improve pricing consistency, accelerate commercial decision-making, and align sales, operations, and fulfilment processes. The platform's modular deployment approach and interoperability with existing OSS, BSS, CRM, and billing environments enable telecommunications providers to modernize commercial operations while leveraging existing technology investments.

QKS Group defines Configure, Price & Quote (CPQ) for Telecommunications as a specialized commercial platform that enables communications service providers to efficiently configure, price, quote, and manage complex telecommunications products and services across enterprise, wholesale, and partner ecosystems. As telecommunications business models continue to evolve toward increasingly complex B2B offerings, partner-led ecosystems, and digital services, CPQ platforms have expanded beyond traditional sales automation to become a central component of commercial operations. They integrate commercial agreements, product catalogs, pricing governance, service qualification, order management, fulfilment orchestration, billing, and quote-to-cash processes within a unified commercial workflow. This enables operators to manage increasingly sophisticated product portfolios, accelerate time-to-quote, improve pricing accuracy, strengthen commercial governance, and support digital transformation initiatives through integration with OSS, BSS, CRM, inventory, and revenue management systems.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "CSG has established itself as a technology leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Configure, Price & Quote (CPQ) for Telecommunications by delivering a commercial platform that extends beyond traditional sales automation to unify configuration, pricing, commercial governance, order management, and quote-to-cash execution. Its agreement-centric commercial model, catalog-driven architecture, and integrated profitability management enable communications service providers to manage increasingly complex B2B and wholesale engagements with greater pricing consistency, governance, and operational alignment. By connecting commercial decisions with fulfilment, billing, and downstream operational processes, CSG helps organizations improve commercial visibility while reducing operational complexity across the customer lifecycle. Continued investment in AI-enabled pricing optimization, lifecycle commercial management, and interoperable architecture further strengthens CSG's ability to support telecommunications providers modernizing their commercial operations."



According to Sanjeevi C R, Associate Vice President & Principal Advisor at QKS Group, "The telecommunications industry is entering a new phase of commercial transformation as communications service providers expand beyond connectivity into enterprise, digital, and partner-driven service models. This shift is increasing the complexity of commercial operations and driving demand for platforms that combine commercial governance, operational execution, and lifecycle visibility within a unified quote-to-cash framework. As organizations prioritize agility without disrupting existing technology investments, interoperability, API-driven architectures, and modular deployment models are becoming essential requirements for modern telecommunications CPQ platforms. CSG's strategy reflects these evolving market expectations by enabling providers to modernize commercial operations while integrating with established OSS, BSS, CRM, and enterprise environments, positioning the company to address the changing needs of complex telecommunications businesses."

"To drive more profitable deals and grow B2B revenue, telcos need advanced CPQ capabilities that can turn complex opportunities into executable orders quickly, accurately, and with the right commercial controls in place," said Greg Tilton, VP, Quote & Order, CSG. "QKS Group does an excellent job of assessing these capabilities, and it is an honor to be recognized as a leader in its 2026 SPARK Matrix."

Additional Resources:

About CSG:

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG?

Visit csgi.com to learn more.

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About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence- driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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