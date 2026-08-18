Responsible Travelers Need to Know These Tips Before Visiting the Great Land

A few tips can go a long way toward being a more responsible traveler in Alaska:

1) Use Adventure Green Alaska's business directory to find sustainable accommodations and tours across the state.

ATIA's Adventure Green Alaska (AGA) program, the only Alaska-based certification program for tourism businesses operating sustainably in Alaska, has certified more than 80 tourism businesses from lodges to whale-watching tour operators. AGA-certified businesses have adhered to high standards in economic, environmental, and social sustainability so travelers can feel good about supporting them. "We take our certification process very seriously so travelers can rely on these businesses to protect this land and its inhabitants for future generations," said ATIA President and CEO Jillian Simpson.

2) Support locally owned and operated businesses.

Many of Alaska's tour operators and lodges are locally owned; many by Indigenous corporations, second-or-third generation families and young entrepreneurs. Travelers who take time to research operators on TravelAlaska.com can discover smaller companies with a long history in the state. "Many small businesses just don't have the marketing budgets to compete with larger travel companies," Simpson said. "Travel Alaska tries to even the playing field so travelers can find locally owned businesses."

3) Look for Made in Alaska and Silver Hand logos on souvenirs and artworks.

When souvenir shopping in Alaska, travelers can look for the Made in Alaska logo or Silver Hand Program seal to ensure the products or artworks they are considering are locally made and/or from Alaska Native artists. Shopping local is one way travelers can ensure their tourism dollars are staying in the local economy and supporting locals.

4) Respect Alaska Native culture.

As travelers increasingly seek out cultural tourism opportunities, ATIA has worked with Alaska Native tourism leaders to create a guide and educational content on TravelAlaska.com. This includes etiquette to help guide interactions with Alaska Native peoples and artwork, like totem poles. "Totem poles are revered pieces of several Alaska Native cultures and travelers should be deeply respectful when visiting these sites," Simpson said.

Use the resources at TravelAlaska.com and Adventure Green Alaska to plan a vacation as a responsible traveler.

About Alaska Travel Industry Association

The Alaska Travel Industry Association, Alaska's leading statewide nonprofit membership association for the travel industry, promotes Alaska's tourism industry as an economic contributor while providing statewide marketing resources, education opportunities and advocacy to members. ATIA has long managed Alaska's destination marketing program: Travel Alaska. Visitor information can be found at TravelAlaska.com.

Media contact:

Meghan Aftosmis Murphy, Thompson & Co.

[email protected]

(212) 729-8634

SOURCE Alaska Travel Industry Association