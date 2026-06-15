Restore Hyper Wellness Launches the Summer Wellness Challenge to Promote Consistent Wellness Routines

Nation's Largest Science-Backed Wellness Provider Encourages Healthy Habits with a Chance to Win a Yearlong Membership

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer can be full of travel, packed schedules, outdoor activities and shifting routines, but Restore Hyper Wellness is giving consumers a new reason to keep their wellness goals on track.

Restore Hyper Wellness, the nation's largest science-backed wellness provider, today announced the launch of its first-ever Summer Wellness Challenge, a nationwide challenge designed to make consistency feel more fun, approachable and rewarding during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

Restore Hyper Wellness Launches Summer Wellness Challenge

Running from June 15 through August 31, 2026, the Challenge encourages both members and non-members to make time for their well-being through regular visits, routine-building and intentional self-care. Eligible participants can opt in through the Restore Hyper Wellness mobile app and earn entries for qualifying visits to participating Restore locations, with a chance to win up to one year of Restore membership.

"Wellness looks different for everyone, but consistency is often what helps people feel more connected to their goals," said Andy Ayers, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness. "With our first-ever Summer Wellness Challenge, we wanted to create a simple way to encourage people to keep showing up for themselves, whether they are building a new routine or continuing one that already supports their lifestyle."

Why Consistency Matters in Wellness

According to Dr. Henry Legere, Chief Medical Officer at Restore Hyper Wellness, building a wellness routine does not have to mean completely overhauling daily life. Small, repeatable habits, from prioritizing recovery to making time to recharge, can help create a stronger foundation for overall well-being.

"Consistency is one of the most important parts of any wellness routine because it helps turn healthy intentions into habits people can actually maintain," said Dr. Legere. "For many people, the key is starting with realistic goals, choosing routines that fit into their schedule and finding ways to stay accountable during busier seasons like summer."

For consumers looking to stay consistent this summer, Dr. Legere recommends simple steps such as putting wellness time on the calendar, setting realistic weekly goals, making time to recover after travel or activity and choosing routines that support how they want to feel day to day.

How the Summer Wellness Challenge Works

Participants who enter through the Restore app can earn:

One entry for each qualifying studio visit

A maximum of one entry per participant per day

Five bonus entries after completing 12 qualifying visits during the Challenge Period

One winner will be selected at random after the Challenge Period from among all eligible entries received. The winner may choose between a Level Up Membership or an Elevate Membership at a participating Restore Hyper Wellness studio, subject to applicable membership terms and conditions.

To learn more about the Summer Wellness Challenge, enter through the Restore app, review the full Official Rules or find a Restore studio near you, visit www.restore.com/sweepstakes-official-rules or www.restore.com/locations.

Challenge valid 6/15/26–8/31/26. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment will not increase chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 49 United States, excluding Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., age 18+ or age of majority. Members and non-members are eligible. Participants must opt in through the Restore app before qualifying studio visits count toward entry. Limit one entry per participant per day. Participants who complete 12 qualifying visits during the Challenge Period will receive five bonus entries. Maximum of 81 total entries across all entry methods. Mail-in entry available; entries must be postmarked during the Challenge Period and received by 9/6/26. One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize is one year of a Level Up Membership or Elevate Membership at a participating Restore Hyper Wellness studio, subject to membership terms and conditions. Approximate retail value ranges from $3,000 to $4,680. Prize has no cash value and may not be combined with other offers, discounts, promotions, packages or membership incentives unless expressly authorized by Sponsor. Prices, services and membership availability may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Not all services are available at all locations. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See Official Rules for full details. Medical services are provided by independently owned physician practices or other licensed healthcare providers under the supervision of licensed medical professionals and are subject to consultation, medical eligibility, applicable laws and provider discretion.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness therapies integrated under one roof, including Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression, IV Drip Therapy, NAD+, Niagen (NR), Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Skin Health facials, peels, and more. With 200 studios nationwide, Restore is the largest direct-to-consumer proactive healthcare provider in the United States.

SOURCE Restore Hyper Wellness